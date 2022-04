Aubree Grace Colyer was crowned Little Miss Panola County on April 2. She is the daughter of Billye Lynne Colyer and Danny Bright of Courtland, the granddaughter of Billy and Cindy Prince of Batesville, and great granddaughter of Lillian Prince of Batesville. She will continue on to the Little Miss Magnolia State Pageant on Sept. 24 and 25th in Vicksburg.