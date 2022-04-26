William E. Horton, 90

William E. “Bill” Horton, 90, passed away peacefully at his home in Batesville on Friday, April 22, 2022, with his wife Bettye at his side.

Bill was born Nov. 25, 1931 to the late Norris Horton and Lena Aline Horton in Tunica. Bill proudly served his country in the US Air Force where he was a CM Sergeant. After serving in the military, Bill went to work for the Defense Depot in Memphis , where he worked until retirement.

Bill’s memory will be cherished most by his wife Bettye M. Horton of Batesville; daughter, Kay Uselton; son, Eddie Horton; and step-son, Lance M. Ware.

Bill was laid to rest at Magnolia Cemetery on April 23.