Margie Vermillion, 69

Margie “Mert” Vermillion, 69, passed away early Wednesday morning, April 20, 2022, at her home near Batesville.

A memorial service to honor Mert’s life will be in Sheldon, Missouri at a later date.

Mert was born on August 31, 1952 to the late James Earl Keesee and Margaret June Cooper Keesee in Sheldon, MO. She was a homemaker throughout her lifetime. She enjoyed crocheting in her downtime and had a personal obsession for collecting lighthouses. She was known as “Aunt Mert” to her nieces and nephews.

The family she leaves behind to cherish her memory include her husband, John Vermillion of Batesville; her two sons, John Bradley Vermillion of Topeka, KS, and Jamie Levi Vermillion of Lawrence, KS; one sister, Diana Duffield of Topeka, KS; 5 grandchildren, one great grandchild and “God Family”, Jennifer, Wayne, and Emmalee Thompson.