Anita Louise Carter, 78, passed away Tuesday morning, April 19, 2022, at her home in Batesville. She was the widow of the late Guy Goodman Carter.

Funeral services were April 21, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with interment at Terza Cemetery near Batesvill.

Anita was born June 13, 1943 in Blue Mountain, to the late Arlan and Mildred Mask. She was a retired hair stylist, and worked at the former Panola Mills in Batesville, and Springs in Sardis.

Anita was an active member of Terza United Methodist church where she was a former Sunday School Teacher. Prior to her husband passing away, they enjoyed many trips traveling to the Ozark Mountains and Branson, MO. Anita also enjoyed talking to her many friends and family members. Her greatest pleasure was spending as much time with her grandchildren.

Anita leaves behind her two sons, Chris G. Carter (Angela) of Courtland, Monty Guy Carter of Batesville; one brother, William Mask (Syndia) of Mt. Pleasant; three grandchildren, Eli Carter, CJ Carter and Madison Stoker.