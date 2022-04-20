Property Transfers 4/11-14/22

Property transfers between April 11-14, 2022, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Geraldine Townsend and Lizzie B. Milan to Darrell Wayne Milan, A part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 27, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Steven L. Gray to David and Jennifer N. Jenkins, Lots 107 and 110 of the Dogwood Subdivision.

John H. Howell to Rupert K. Howell, East Half of the Southwest Quarter and South Half of the Southeast Quarter of Section 33, Township 9, Range 6 West.

Damon and Bradie C. Plummer to Joshua and Hillari Cobb, Southwest Quarter of Section 16, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Carrie and Emma Thomas to Barbara Nelson, Carrie Thomas (Life Estate) and Emma Thomas (Life Estate), Lots 1 and 2 of the Washington Subdivision, in Section 8, Township 9, Range 7, City of Batesville.

Jimmy Dale and Debrah Babb Collums to Steven Darnell Miller, Lot 90 of Sardis Country Estates, in Section 29, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Norma G. Hudson to Joyce Williams, Lot 3, Block 23, City of Batesville.

Terrence S. Herron to Ruby White, A part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 4, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Eloise Rollins Mongeon to Cythia Rollins Ruth, Deborah Rollins Morrow and Elloise Rollins Mongeon, Lot 11 of The Oaks Subdivision.

First Judicial District

Andrew Lee Burdette, Robert Allen Burdette and James L. Burdette to Fly Timber Company, 2178 Highway 7 North, Grenada, MS, 38901.

James W. Donahoo to Tony and Lauren Wright, A part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 20, and part of the Northeast and Northwest Quarters of Section 29, all in Township 6 South, Range 5 South.

James Fred Fite to Amy Thomas, A part of the Northwest corner of Section 30, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.

Lula Timber Company, LLC to SK Brown Farm, LLC, A part of the East Half of Section 31 and part of the South Half of Section 30; Lots 32 and 33 of C.B. Sigler Subdivision, and part of Lots 20 and 45 of C.B. Sigler Subdivision, all in Township 6 South, Range 9 West.

Christopher J, Waddell to Will and Yijing Douell, Part of Section 32, Township 7 South, Range 6 West; being Lots 51 and 52 of Section B, Hide-A-Way Hills Subdivision.

Alberta Quinton Bradley to Debbie McNail, A fractional part of Lots 9 and 10, Block S. Town of Crenshaw.

Hal E. Armes to Aldison Family Hunting, LLC, 5.2 acres, more or less, in the Northeast Quarter, West of Road, Section 36, Township 7 South, Range 9 West.

Part of the North Half of Lot 9, Block K, Original Town of Crenshaw, Section 6, Township 7, Range 9.