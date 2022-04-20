Panola County Jail Log 4/11-18/22

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

April 11

Sandria Contrell Benson, 202 Garson St., Batesville, charged with aggravated assault.

April 12

Derick DeJuan Short, 150 E. Carlee St., Sardis, arrested on a bench warrant.

Johnny Leon Patton, Jr., 821 CR 204, Oakland, charged with molestation.

Errol Thomas Claxton, 201 Washington St., Atlanta, GA, charged with possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a fraudulent/forged prescription.

Billy George Greer, 3666 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, charged with public drunkenness.

April 13

Calvin Clark, 310 Arizona St., Batesville, charged with DUI (second offense), driving with a suspended driver’s license, and operating a vehicle with improper equipment.

April 14

Diane Oliver, 28560 Hwy. 51, Lot C, Como, charged with DUI (other).

Devarrius Javonte Polk, 3145 Longtown Rd., Sarah, charged with DUI.

Tyrese D’vente Pegues, 700 Shadow Creek Dr., Apt, 103, Oxford, charged with DUI and no proof of vehicle insurance.

Andrew Russell Simpson, 38014 Black Jack Rd., Batesville, charged with driving with a suspended license, and also held for Hernando Police Dept.

April 15

Herbert Howard Thompson, 15 Hughes Rd., Sledge, charged with simple domestic violence.

Janiyah M. Berry, Grenada, charged with DUI, no driver’s license, and no seatbelt.

Larry Johnson, 135 Al Johnson Rd., Como, serving weekend against sentence.

Christopher Vincil Owens, 1304 Curtis Locke Station Rd., Batesville, serving weekend against sentence.

Jonathan Dave Starkey, 1340 Matthews Rd., Senatobia, arrested on a hold request.

Quadaris Jerome Cole, 101 Taylor Meadows Dr., Oxford, charged with DUI (other), possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, and improper equipment.

April 16

Sky Randy Braxton, 206 Tubbs Rd., Apt. 42, Batesville, charged with domestic violence/aggravated assault, burglary, stalking, disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Cherrica Andrella Wright, 3541 Nash Rd., Batesville, possession of a controlled substance and firearm enhancement penalty.

Jayson Deuntray Dishmon, 333 Connie Ross Rd., Como, charged with DUI, possession of a controlled substance (felony), possession of paraphernalia, and improper equipment.

Jatavisus Relon Logan, 2057 Sanders Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI and no seatbelt.

Kentricia Chanteer Brooks, 242 Connie Ross Rd., Como, charged with DUI.

Anthony Carlton Hayes, 4050 Hermitage Dr., Memphis, charged with DUI refusal and driving with a suspended license.

Decaprio Carnell Jones, 1245 Brown’s Ferry Rd., Senatobia, charged with DUI (other).

Antwon Smith, 250 Mississippi Ave., Sledge, charged with DUI (other).

Jason Fonzo Milam, 131 Milam Rd., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

April 17

Stanford Geter Williams, 314 Fourth St., Marks, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and tampering with evidence.

William Kyle Morris, 299 Cascilla Rd., Holcomb, arrested on a child support warrant.