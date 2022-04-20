Batesville Fire Log 4/12-18/22

The Batesville Fire Dept. responded to the following calls during the past week:

April 12

7:24 a.m. – Hwy. 35N and Crown Dr., blue Mercedes, male subject with nose bleed and high blood pressure.

6:35 p.m. – Love’s Travel Center, male subject has fallen in the store.

April 13

7:06 a.m. – Elbert Smith Rd., 55 year old female has fallen, lift assist only.

7:39 a.m. – Garson St., unresponsive subject, not breathing.

10:53 a.m. – Brewer Rd., automobile accident.

11:50 a.m. – Hadorn Rd., apartment fire.

3:12 p.m. – Elm Rd., 2 year old patient, no other information available.

April 14

1:06 a.m. – Hwy. 51N, MMC Materials, general fire alarm.

10:39 a.m. – College St., Batesville Elementary, fire alarm, heat sensor in kitchen.

April 15

4:49 a.m. – Keating Rd., across from National Guard Armory, one vehicle crashed into tree, no known injuries.

10:11 a.m – Brewer Rd., automatic fire alarm.

3:19 p.m. – St. Mary Catholic Church, three vehicle accident with injuries, no entrapment.

4:04 p.m. – Hwy. 6 and Mill Cross, two car accident with injuries.

10:16 p.m. – King St., 42 year old having a seizure.

April 16

2:24 p.m. – Piggly Wiggly, 76 year old male foaming at the mouth with slurred speech.

3:29 p.m. – Huddle House, report of a female choking, EMS also en route.

5:35 p.m. – Lakewood Place, apartments, elderly female having trouble with her oxygen level and blood pressure.

6:39 p.m. – Dabney St., tree has fallen on house.

April 17

8:16 a.m. – Garson St., male patient has defibrillator going off.

2:57 p.m. – Cold Springs Rd., large male subject with medical problem needs lift assistance.

4:22 p.m. – Nottingham Dr., caller reports smell of gas.

7:09 p.m. – Jeffrey St., male subject weak and unable to walk, EMS also en route.

11:17 p.m. – Lester St., apartments, caller advises she smells smoke.

April 18

1:19 a.m. – Dishmond Rd., county requesting assistance with a structure fire.

12:56 p.m. – Jeffrey St., 64 year old male with high blood pressure, EMS also en route.

1:20 p.m. – Hwy. 51S, Hoskins Learning Center, vehicle on fire.