Property Transfers 4/4-8/22

Property transfers between April 4 – 8, 2022, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Western Investments, LLC to Barcel and Alisha McKinney, Lot 14 of Hotophia Hills Estates.

Bobby and Lisa Montgomery to Linda Jablonski and Raymond Wade, A part of the East Half of Section 9, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Ralph Whittemore to Steven and Loretta Underwood, Southwest Quarter of Section 28, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

A1 Investments, LLC to Annie Joiner, A fraction of Lot 5, Block 23, Original Town of Batesville.

CLS, LLC to James and Angela Campbell, A fractional part of the Northeast Quarter and a fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 13, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Joe and Betty Sanders to Joyce Williams, A part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 21, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Cathy Garner et al. to Michael and Patricia Cunningham, Lot 26 of Hunter’s Trace Subdivision.

Sharon Bradley to Larry Pride, Part of the South Half of the Southwest Quarter and part of the South Half of the Southwest Quarter of Section 1, Township 9, Range 9.

Heather Drewry to Heather and Jacob Drewry, Part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 15, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Angelia Lewis et al. to Angelia Lewis, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 16, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

James Pitcock to Odysseus Strategies, LLC, Part of the South Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 10, Township 8, Range 6.

James Pitcock to Woodmark Investments, LLC, A parcel in Section 27, Township 8, Range 6.

James Pitcock to W Johnson Rd., LLC, One acre in the Southeast Quarter of Southwest Quarter of Section 21, Township 8, Range 5.

William Sharpe and Rachel Woodham to Dale Jay and Stacy Jackson, Southeast Quarter of Section 9, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Kathy Wray to Nicholas Sullivan, Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 13, Township 10 South, Range 8 West.

Estate of Wanda Eileen Nelson File to Tina and Keith File, Parcels in Sections 29, 30 and 32, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Enid and Joseph Griffin to Trevor Middleton, Lot 32 of Westmoreland Subdivision.

Charles Spriggs to Anne Claire Sykes, A parcel in Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 16, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Carolyn Stokes to Raven Farmer, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 3, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Carolyn Fulghum to Bridge Four Properties, LLC, Lot 24 of Sardis Lake Estates.

Paris Jerry to Grayson and Tyler Anderson, Lot 52 of Mossy Oak Cove Subdivision.

First Judicial District

John Washington to 300 AD, LLC, Part of Lot 87, Block 24 and part of Lot 58; Section 34, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.

Anne J. Davis et al. to Allan and Marcia Thorp, Southeast Quarter of Section 33, Township 6 South, Range 7 West.

Annie L. Nelson Reed to Venita and Wilner Bolden, Part of Lot 9, Block 9, Town of Como.

Seth and Mary Ann Mann to Tyler Brandenburg, Fractional part of Section 2, Township 7 South, Range 6 West, containing 2 acres, more or less.

James Pitcock to ACC Tax Sale Properties, LLC, Part of the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Block 1, Section 33, Township 6, Range 7.