Jail Log 4/4-11/22

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

April 4

Markevious Q. Robinson, 105 Browning St., Batesville, charged with simple assault/domestic violence.

Niesha Tatyanna Armstead, 18001 Hwy. 51S, Sardis, charged with possession of a controlled substance and failure to wear seatbelt.

Lashaundra Niskisha Taylor, 1424 Figg Rd., Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant (Justice Court).

April 5

Monica Sherell Merell, 210 Garson St., Batesville, charged with domestic violence.

Sam Costilow, 106 East St., Apt. A, Greenwood, arrested on a bench warrant (indictment).

Johnathan Dave Starkey, 1340 Matthew Rd., Senatobia, charged with two counts of grand larceny.

Tabathia Joe Harrelson, 4552 Pope-Crowder Rd., Enid, charged with shoplifting.

Billy Dewayne, Greer, 3666 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, charged with contempt of court.

Jason Robert Yes, 1681 Sees Chapel Rd., Sardis, charged with taking a motor vehicle.

April 6

Jorge Antonio Herrera, 1015 Ringo Circle, Edinburg, TX, charged with possession of a controlled substance and giving false information to a law enforcement officer.

Taurek Dajour Willis, 33 Grandview Dr., Water Valley, charged with contempt of court.

Lataya Latrice Fondren, 204 Deaton St., Batesville, charged with simple assault.

April 7

Marvin Kendren Ellis, 109 Everette St., Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant (Circuit Court).

Paul Michael Putman, 298 Bethlehem Rd., Batesville, charged with felony false pretense.

David Jacob Matthews, 957 Woodruff Rd., Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant (Drug Court).

Daniel Shane Roberts, 211 Georgia St., Batesville, arrested on bond revocation (Judge McClure).

Tramel Jabarrious Jackson, 33 Randle Rd., Courtland, charged with driving with expired tags and contempt of court.

Estevan Garza, 209 Sycamore St., Sardis, charged with domestic violence/simple assault.

April 8

Richard Bernard McEwen, 126 Airport Rd., Pontotoc, charged with giving false information to a law enforcement officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Larry Johnson, 135 Al Johnson Rd., Como, served 48 hours.

April 9

Corderrius Clierre Williams, 313 Pamplin Rd., Charleston, charged with possession of marijuana.

Jemela Feliciano Taylor, no address listed, charged with hindering prosecution and rendering criminal assistance.

Christina Marie English, 20 Old Highway Rd., Crenshaw, charged with disturbance of a family.

Jeffery Sylvester Young, 2395 Nash Rd., Batesville, charged with aggravated domestic violence.

April 10

Cedric James Johnson, 1734 Hammond Hill Rd., Como, charged with possession of a stolen firearm.