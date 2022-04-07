Batesville Rotary Club Students of the Month

Batesville Rotary Club recognized seniors chosen as Students of the Month at South Panola High School and North Delta School for the month of March at a recent club meeting. Pictured are North Delta students Carly Flautt (left) and Libby Miller with club president Jerry Long and NDS teachers Margaret Bouler (back left) and Sabrina Morris. South Panola senior Hugh Covington is pictured with his sponsor teacher Rusty Miller. The students and teachers joined Rotarians for lunch at Panola Country Club.