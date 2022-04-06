Pancake Breakfast on the Square

The Exchange Club of Batesville held its annual Pancake Breakfast last Saturday (April 2), serving hundreds of plates and raising funds for efforts to prevent child abuse on a local and national level. Junior Auxiliary of Batesville and the Batesville Police Department joined Exchange Club members in cooking, serving, and delivering pancake plates. Pictured are JA members who helped prepare batter and cooked bacon and sausage for the plates. They are (from left) Katie Ragon, Lacy Ware, Kim Bouchillon, Sarah Cox, Exchange member Robbie Haley (with hat), Exchange member Andy Hostler, Amanda McClain, Amber Wedgeworth, and Bridgitt Anderson.