Elmer Lee O’Bannon, 86, passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the Sardis Nursing Home.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 10, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment to follow at Forrest Memorial Park in Batesville. The family will receive friends one hour prior the service.

Mr. Elmer, a resident of Sardis, was born on Jan. 22, 1936, to the late Thomas Lee and Mary Beard O’Bannon in Batesville. He drove a truck for Kroger for over 20 years and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Sardis. In his earlier years of life, he served our country in United States Marines and enjoyed hunting. Elmer was a man of few words, he lived a simple life. He would often be found watching television or spending time with his grandchildren.

The family he leaves behind includes his children, Dennis O’Bannon (Katie) of Oxford, Michael O’Bannon of Missouri, Johnny O’Bannon of Corinth, Barbara O’Bannon of Pearl, Debbie Lamar (Artha) of Sardis, Tammy Gant of Sardis,Donna Mothershed of Sardis, Terry Gant (Carol) of Crockett,Randy Gant of Senatobia, and Jack Gant (Cindy) of Strayhorn; 36 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Lena Pearl O’Bannon; two daughters, Brenda O’Bannon and Betty Arender; and two sons, Bobby O’Bannon and Ray Gant.