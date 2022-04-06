Christ in the Passover at Como Methodist

This Friday (April 8) Como United Methodist Church will host “Christ in the Passover: A Presentation” by Josh Turnil of Jews for Jesus. The presentation demonstrates the link between the Jewish feast of Passover and the last supper Jesus shared with His disciples.

The event is open to all – Jewish or not, and all religious affiliations. Como Methodist members are urging anyone interested in an unforgettable, thought-provoking experience to attend the 6:30 p.m. presentation.

Included will be an explanation of the symbolism of the Jewish ceremony called a seder. Participants will weave the story of the exodus and freedom from slavery with the messianic hoped realized in Jesus’ life, death, and resurrection.

The words “do this in remembrance of me” will take on deeper meaning for Christians, as they review the significance of the tradition Jesus observed the night before He died, giving a closer look at the very Jewish life He led.

For more information, contact Como United Methodist at 662-526-5256.