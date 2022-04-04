ROBIN LEANNE MYRICK

Robin Leanne Myrick, 58, director of accounting at Panola Medical Center in Batesville, Miss., died at her home in Batesville on March 28, 2022. She was born on April 8, 1963, in Vicksburg, Miss., and moved with her family to Grenada, Miss., in the early 1970s. A graduate of Grenada High School, Ms. Myrick earned a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from the University of Mississippi in 1986 and a Master of Business Administration degree from Chapman University in 1993.

She was a veteran of the United States Air Force, rising to the rank of captain during her six years of active service as a communications/computer systems officer, primarily at Grissom Air Force Base in Indiana and Misawa Air Base in northern Japan. She later served an additional two years in the Air Force Reserve.

Ms. Myrick worked as a Certified Public Accountant in Memphis, Tenn., before continuing her career in health care accounting in Florida and North Mississippi. At the time of her death, she had worked for 16 years at Panola Medical Center.

She enjoyed walking for exercise, as well as kayaking and relaxing on some of Florida’s best beaches, and created great memories on Caribbean cruises with her mother and sister. She collected beads and crafted them into one-of-a-kind necklaces and bracelets. Ms. Myrick also read widely, enjoyed online murder-mystery games and never tired of watching (and rewatching) movies and TV series on Netflix and HBO.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty F. Myrick, and her father, Joe B. Myrick, both of Grenada. Survivors include her sister, Suzanne Kerr (Mike) of Memphis; two brothers, Garry Myrick (Lila) of Tillatoba, Miss., and David Myrick (Kathy) of Grenada; two nieces, Heather Austin of Grenada and Katie Moore (Jacob) of Belgium; and her four cats – Abby, Dixie, Henry and Beatrix.

Memorials may be directed to the Homeless Animals Relief Project (homelessanimalsreliefproject.org) in Senatobia, Miss., or the Panola County Humane Society (PCHSPups.com) in Batesville.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service in Grenada.