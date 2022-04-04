JOHN RAYMOND FRANCIS

John Raymond Francis, 56, a Senior Lineman at Tallahatchie Valley Electric Power Association, died Saturday, April 2, 2022 at home. Visitation is Tuesday, April 5, 2022 from 5:00 pm-7:00 pm at Dickens Funeral Home in Batesville, MS. There will also be Visitation on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, 10:00 am – 11:00 am at Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home in Clarksdale, MS. Funeral services are 11:00 am Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home in Clarksdale, MS with burial in the Oakridge Cemetery. Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home in Clarksdale, MS is handling the arrangements.

John was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church.

Survivors include his wife Christy Maddox Francis of Batesville, MS; sons Caleb Crumpler of Southaven, MS, Noah Crumpler of Batesville, MS; daughters Lillian Paige Francis of Cleveland, MS, Elizabeth Francis of Batesville, MS; brother Keith Francis of Clarksdale, MS; sisters Lisa Williams of Clarksdale, MS, Vicky Rybolt of Clarksdale, MS, and Rita Hardin of Atlanta, GA; grandchild Jax Caleb Crumpler.

He was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Mildred Furini Francis.