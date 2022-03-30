Wild Again hosting large Easter Egg hunt

Wild Again in Mississippi has planned a large Easter Egg hunting event for this Saturday, April 2, at the Riverview Area at Enid Lake in hopes of raising awareness of the organization’s efforts to teach children, and adults, about the native Mississippi mammals in our area.

Wild Again volunteers said part of the day’s activities will include lessons for adults on how to manage unwanted animals. Handouts will be available with information on dealing with raccoons, squirrels, and the like.

The group has raised money for food, veterinarian care for injured animals that have been rescued, and for rehabilitation and recovery. Last year Wild Again cared for almost 700 animals.

An example of the work that Wild Again volunteers perform is the story of a raccoon that is a week and a half old. It was rescued from a fall from an attic in Grenada. Four baby raccoons had fallen down and the finder contacted Wild Again.

The rescuer was able to reunite three of the four with the mother. The fourth was injured and very cold so it was determined it needed to be taken to the group’s critical care facility. She was named Princess Leia by the finder.

The finder wanted the raccoons out of the attic of course. They were given instructions on how to encourage the raccoon to relocate her babies. Most mother raccoons maintain a second nest, so they were told to drench a rag in ammonia and place it in the attic. It was also suggested they put a spotlight on in the attic and use a radio to play loud music.

Any of these will encourage the mother to relocate. So the finder will need to be patient for a couple of weeks so that the mom can move the babies. Sometimes the second nest is a mile away. Most people don’t know this and simply trap the mother and move her unaware they are leaving offspring to die.

For the Easter Egg event volunteers have stuffed 1,250 eggs. Some of the eggs have candy and others have a message that the finder gets to choose a prize, and many prizes have been donated by businesses around the area. One egg has a message that will give the finder of the Golden Egg a $100 prize.

There will be snacks, drinks and crafts for sale. Planned games include sack races, egg/spoon relay, and a ring toss. Also available will be photos with an Easter bunny, and with a lamb and bunny

A photographer will be there or families will take their own photos. Donations for Wild Again will be accepted.

According to information provided by Wild Again, many Mississippi mammals are beneficial and important to the local environment. For example, raccoons and skunks help keep yards free of pests by eating insects, grubs, wasps and yellow jacket larvae. The scavengers, including opossums, can eat up to 5,000 ticks per year, preventing some of the opportunities for tick-borne illnesses like Lyme Disease.

Squirrels and bats save billions of dollars in pest control and reforestation each year, experts say. Squirrels spread seeds that become trees and a typical brown bat can eat almost 1,000 mosquitos an hour.

This Saturday’s event will be from 1 to 5 p.m. with the egg hunt beginning at 2:30 p.m. The event is open and free to the public.