Fire Academy for Kids applications start April 4

Fire Academy for Kids is a four-day participatory program for children ages 6 to 12 to be held at Batesville Fire Department’s Station #1, located at 132 Van Voris, from June 13 to 16.

The academy will be Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The academy is open to the public on a first come first serve basis and to children that have not previously attended.

Children will develop life safety skills, fire safety skills, and first aid skills through classroom activities, hands-on training and homework. They are also introduced up close and personnel to firefighters and other emergency workers, the equipment they use and the jobs they perform.

Fire Academy for Kids is designed with a few goals in mind: to increase children’s knowledge on first aid, fire and life safety skills, and to provide them with a better appreciation of all Emergency workers and their often-dangerous job.

The U.S. has the highest fire death rate of all industrialized nations and of all 50 states Mississippi has the highest fire death rate.

Public education is critical in reducing these deadly statistics. Over the years Batesville Fire Department has provided the community with fire safety education and these programs have grown into professionally tailored safety programs for daycares, schools, church groups, apartment complexes, retirement communities, service and social clubs, and others.

Fire Academy for Kids is one more way to place safety messages in the hands of one of the highest at-risk groups, the community’s children. Much knowledge will be passed on with 15 hours of fire station activities spread over four days, and daily homework assignments designed to involve the families.

The fire safety and life safety lessons will be heavy on prevention but will also cover how to react in case of life safety emergencies.

The second goal for developing this program is to satisfy children’s natural interest in emergency workers and their jobs. It was felt that a better appreciation of firefighters will help children build and solidify a positive attitude towards safety thereby leading to increased fire safety and injury prevention behaviors.

This aspect of the program will also provide information to a child thinking about a possible career in the emergency services.

Fire Academy for Kids could be a costly program for the fire department budget, however a partnership has been developed with the Batesville Junior Auxiliary which eased many problems. The Junior Auxiliary provides daily snacks, and a lunch after graduation on Thursday. The auxiliary also provides helpers and support the fire department counts on during the academy each year.

This program benefits the children and their immediate families with life-saving safety information, and provides them with an increased knowledge of the professional and caring attitude of their highly trained and competent Batesville firefighters and other emergency workers.

It also shows them the caring attitude of the members of the Batesville Jr. Auxiliary.

The goal of the Fire Academy for Kids is simple: prevented fires, prevented injuries and prevented deaths.

To enroll your child, pick up an application at Fire Station #1 or City Hall, after Monday April 4, complete and mail it to the Batesville Fire Department, P.O. Box 689, Batesville, MS 38606; or drop off where you picked up the application. Deadline for applications will be Friday, May 6. You must have a completed application on file, and have been notified of acceptance before attending.

An official from the department will notify you by phone of your acceptance. After the first 25 cadets have been accepted the others will go on standby in order of receipt, and pulled from to fill any vacancies.

Before completing applications please make sure you can attend if accepted. For more information contact James Snyder at 662-563-6612.