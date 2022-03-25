WILLY SAYLE

Willy Sayle, 44 of Courtland, MS passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022. Willy was an electrician by trade, considered by his family to be a very hard worker, musician in the church band, compassionate and a great dad to his children. A Celebration of life was held on Friday, March 25, 2022 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Courtland Baptist Church with Rev. Scott Brooks officiating. The family received friends one hour prior to the memorial service also at the church. The immediate family gathered for a private inurnment service at the cemetery.

The family Willy leaves behind to forever cherish his memory include his wife, Destiny Pettit Sayle of Courtland, MS; one daughter, Wylee Sayle of Southaven, MS; three sons, Jaxon Sayle and Cash Sayle both of Courtland, MS; Nicholas Smith of Charleston, MS; his mother, Dale Patterson (Tom) of Charleston, MS; his father, Johnny Sayle (Jennifer) of Heber Springs, AR; two sisters, Crystal Brasher (Seburn) of Charleston, MS; Amelia Sayle of Portland, OR; two brothers, Greene Sayle (Lauryn) of Hernando, MS; and Jay Sayle of Charleston, MS.

In lieu of flowers the family ask you make memorial contributions to: autismspeaks.org Newsom Funeral Home 662-647-2726 www.newsomfuneralhome.com.