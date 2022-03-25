Willy Sayle

March 25, 2022

WILLY SAYLE
Willy Sayle, 44 of Courtland, MS passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022. Willy was an electrician by trade, considered by his family to be a very hard worker, musician in the church band, compassionate and a great dad to his children. A Celebration of life was held on Friday, March 25, 2022 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Courtland Baptist Church with Rev. Scott Brooks officiating. The family received friends one hour prior to the memorial service also at the church. The immediate family gathered for a private inurnment service at the cemetery.
The family Willy leaves behind to forever cherish his memory include his wife, Destiny Pettit Sayle of Courtland, MS; one daughter, Wylee Sayle of Southaven, MS; three sons, Jaxon Sayle and Cash Sayle both of Courtland, MS; Nicholas Smith of Charleston, MS; his mother, Dale Patterson (Tom) of Charleston, MS; his father, Johnny Sayle (Jennifer) of Heber Springs, AR; two sisters, Crystal Brasher (Seburn) of Charleston, MS; Amelia Sayle of Portland, OR; two brothers, Greene Sayle (Lauryn) of Hernando, MS; and Jay Sayle of Charleston, MS.
In lieu of flowers the family ask you make memorial contributions to: autismspeaks.org Newsom Funeral Home 662-647-2726 www.newsomfuneralhome.com.

