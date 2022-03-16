Property Transfers 3/4-11/22

Property transfers between March 1 – 4, 2022, as recorded with Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Kathy C. Austin to Raymond Aven, 102 Potts Street. City of Batesville.

William Brian Sbravati to Charles Floyd Hudson, Lots 1034 and 1035 of Section J, and 1127 to 1129, Section K, Enid Shores Subdivision.

William Brian Sbravati to Charles Floyd Hudson, Lot 1033, Section J, Enid Shores Subdivision.

James D. Hill to Justin D. Hill, Southeast corner of the Southeast Quarter of Section 25, Township 9 South, Range 8 West.

Joshua Blane and Morgan Joyner to Andrew Lee Linder, A part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 9, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Suzanne and Kate McAdoo, and The Laura E. McAdoo Special Needs Trust, to Heather Anderson Rico and Brianna Jade Pittman, Part of Section 35, Township 10 South, Range 7 West (Lot 5C of the unrecorded Woodland Acres Part 1 Subdivision & being Lot 3 of the unrecorded Woodland Acres Subdivision).

Jason and Dafaynne Simms to Jarrett Lynn Mallory, Jr. and Annie White, Lot 16, Section B, Keating Grove Subdivision.

Carl Bernard Dugger, Delbra Elaine Dugger, Etheldra D. Haynie and Rose Marie Dugger to Carl Bernard Dugger, Delbra Elaine Dugger, Etheldra D. Haynie and Rose Marie Dugger, Northwest of the Northeast Quarters of Section 19, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Thomas David and Pamela McMinn Lipe to William Perry Smith, Southwest Quarter of Section 29, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Estate of William Eugene Still to Samuel Philip, John Rayford and William Steven Still, A fractional part of the West Half of Section 9, Township 8, Range 6 West; Part of the East Half of the Northwest Quarter of Section 21, Township 8, Range 6 West.

Sandra Strickland to Natasha D. King, 4139 Ditch Bank Rd., City of Batesville.

The Estate of Billy D. Tallant to John F. and Amy S. Thomas, Part of the Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter, and part of the Northeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter, of Section 14, Township 9 South, Range 8 West.

Wayne and Susan Reed to Andrew Jeffery Schwinn, Lot 27, Section B of Dogwood Hills Subdivision.

Lanny D. and Sondra Denise Fowler to Selma L. and Barbara Ann Still, Part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 18 and the Northeast Quarter of Section 17, both in Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Taylor Lamar and Barbara B. Lee to William T. and Sheila C. Morgan, Lot 40 of Wildwood Subdivision.

James R. Pitcock to Woodmark Investments, LLC, Lots 870 and 871, Enid Shores Subdivision.

James R. Pitcock to College Investment Co., 11.2-acre part of the Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter, Section 27, Township 9, Range 7.

Margaret O. Bouler O’Quin to Margaret Ann O’Quin, Lot 5 of Dabney Station Subdivision.

Patsy R. Anthony to Patsy R. Anthony (Life Estate) and Brooke A. Savell (Remainder), A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 18; fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 19; and a fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 20, all in Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Real Property Managers, LLC to Harrison Logging, Inc., 186 timbered acres, more or less, West of Hudson Road, and North & South of Spring Port Road, in the South Half of Section 29; and that portion of the East Half of Section 32, all in Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Shannon Caine to Landon Caine, Part of the South Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 4, Township 10, Range 6 West.

Carol Massey and James Luttrell, Jr. to Delford R. Phillips, III and Amy Sullivan Phillips, Fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 16, Township 9 South, Range 8 West.

Sandra Campbell Stone to Michael Hall, Lot 19 of First Addition to Sunrise Hill Subdivision.

Gary Ramsey to David and Heather Tamboli, Lot 8 of Pearlwood Subdivision.

Mary Jo Petro Abraham to Ollie K. and Deborah Eckles, Lot 72 of Sardis View Subdivision, Section 14, Township 8, Range 6.

First Judicial District

James L. and Julianne Ostner to Emily Thomas and Matthew Lane Johnson, 98.3 acres, more or less, in the Northeast Quarter of Section 22, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.

Margie H. Burford to Christopher E. and Keith N. Burford, Four tracts of land in Section 28, Township 6, Range 9.

Eric D. Harris to Luedora Turner and Darren Jerome Pattie, Fractional part of Block 13, Juanita Reservation.

Sallie Rattler Bethel to Missie Hendricks, A parcel in the Southwest Quarter of Section 23, Township 7 South, Range 8 West.

Property transfers between March 7-11, 2022, recorded with the Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Wade Aldridge to Randy Edwards and Aladia J. Franks, A fraction of the East Half of the West Half of Section 21, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Zerafin G. Arias and wife, Dulce Rocio M. Lopez to Dulce Rocio M. Lopez, 128 Panola Avenue, City of Batesville.

Thomas D. Smith to Thomas D., Ronald Douglas and Dalton Douglas Smith, Lot 562, Section E, Enid Shores Subdivision.

Pine Lodge, LLC to Jack’s Family Restaurants, LP, Part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 16, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Jack’s Family Restaurants, LP to Salt Creek, LP, Part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 16, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Batesville Magnolia Cemetery to Clay and Jane Land Baker, Section 4-F, Lot 1, Spaces 1-8. Batesville Magnolia Cemetery.

Stacy Mackey to Mackey Rental Properties, LLC, Three tracts in Section 9, Township 9 South, Range 7 West, otherwise known as 350 Highway 51 North, Batesville, MS.

Robert C. Berryhill to William C. and Maribeth Haire, Jr., Lot 14 of the Hillcrest Addition to Westmoreland Heights Subdivision.

Robert C. Berryhill, as Executor of the Estate of Brenda Sue Johnson, to William C. and Maribeth Haire, Jr., Lot 14 of the Hillcrest Addition to Westmoreland Heights Subdivision.

Tiffany Curry to Marvin Burdette, A parcel in Section 16, Township 9, Range 9.

J.K. Hurdle, Jr. to John Michael Belk, Two parcels combined to make up a 40.0-acre tract described as the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 6, Township 27 North, Range 2 East.

Madilyn S. Gray to Cody Glen Gray, Lot 11 of Parkway Courts, part of Lot 24, Block 28, Batesville, MS.

Larry and Rebecca Lipe a.k.a. Rebecca Favre to Rodney Clyde Tullos, A part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 10, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Tullos Trucking, LLC to Jay’s Auto Repair & Towing, LLC, Part of the Northeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter and part of the Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter, all in Section 23, Township 9 South, Range 8 West.

First Judicial District

Edmond and Heather Osborne to Tom and Marjorie Cooper, Part of the East Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 17, Township 7 South, Range 8 West, and North Half of the Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 11, Township 7 South, Range 8 West.

Eddie Reynolds to Edwin Taylor, Part of Sections 33 and 34, Township 6, Range 6 West.

Adrienne Kay Kelso to Lester Leon Buice, Two Lots in the Northeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 15, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Anthony and Deanna Leoni to Jacob and Carlie Leoni, Part of the North Half of Lot 2, Block 20, Original Town of Sardis, Section 26, Township 7, Range 7.

John B. Holden, Jr. to William and Teresa Wallace, A fractional part of Lot 27 of the Town of Como.

Effort Alexander to Kawaii Phillips, A Lot in the Northeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 34, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.

John Curtis Jones to Robert F. Jones and Denise Augusto, Part of Block 10 of the Ward Reservation, Sardis, MS.

Heather Schroeder to Clifford McNamer, 70 West Side Park Road, Sardis, MS.

Layton Scipper to Travis and Kati Overall, Fraction of the Northwest Quarter of Section 36, Township 7 South, Range 9 West.

R.J. Loveberry to Rickie Wright, Fraction of the Northwest Quarter of Section 27, Township 6 South, Range 6 West.

Cheap Lands, Inc. to Foster Equities, LLC, North Half of Lot 28, Town of Sardis.

N & M Davis Rentals, LLC to John and Sylvia Lantern. Fraction of Lot 2 of the Howry Subdivision of Motley Lot, Sardis, MS.