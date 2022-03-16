Panola County Jail Log 3/7-13/22

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

March 7

Christopher Wayne Mann, 1675 King Rd., Sardis, serving eight years of a 20 year sentence.

Kimberly Michelle Little, 219 Scoggins Rd., Pope, released to the Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Office.

L.B. Benson, 3367 Benson Rd., Pope, charged with domestic violence and disorderly conduct, failure to comply.

March 8

Taranda Rasha Johnson, 105 Clairmont St., Sardis, charged with disturbance of a family.

Victor Jerry Johnson, Jr., 105 Clairmont St., Sardis, charged with disturbance of a family.

Steven Michael Woodard, 6869 CR 95, Water Valley, charged with felony false pretense.

Trae Louis Cunningham, 19 Henry Heafner Rd., Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant from Circuit Court.

Michael Tyrone Jennings, 466 A Street, Charleston, charged with stalking.

Keith Patrick Cox, 433 Crump St., Sardis, charged with disorderly conduct, disturbance of a business, false pretense, and possession of paraphernalia.

March 9

Emmanuel Scott, 21 Scott Rd., Batesville, charged with aggravated domestic violence.

Willie Douglas, 2359 Ballentine Rd., Sardis, held for sentencing.

March 10

Keyon Lydell Willingham, 106 Sand Hill Dr., Oxford, charged with false pretense.

Cameron Jamal Wilks, 1284 Macedonia Rd., Batesville, charged with possession of alcoholic beverages with intent to deliver, possession of alcoholic beverages with beer permit.

Thomas Gene Kennedy, 757 Nash Rd., Batesville, charged with aggravated assault.

Kenneth Duane Abbott, 1179 Crouch Rd., Batesville, charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Bridget Marie Ray, 3721 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, arrested on a bench warrant.

Brandon L. Patterson, 380C Gleaton Rd., Pope, charged with DUI.

Brandon Andriguez Martin, 239 Victory Rd., Courtland, charged with DUI and no seatbelt.

Chuck Winston Cole,1042 Morrow Rd., Courtland, charged with DUI (second), possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, and possession of paraphernalia.

James Vassar Moore, II, 60 Musgrove Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI.

Wesley Early Winters, 739 Springport Rd., Sardis, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Thomas Eugene Pruett, 32085A Black Jack Rd., Batesville, charged with possession of a controlled substance and improper equipment.

March 11

Tasha Renae Wade, 1655 B Line Rd., Apt. 5A, Tunica, charged with DUI.

Bari Alan Snellenburger, 1028 Wilson Rd., Batesville, charged with domestic violence.

Larry Daniel, 213 Atkins St., Sardis, charged with DUI (second).

March 12

Steven Andropolis Moore, 215 Division St., Como, charged with simple assault and resisting arrest.

Elliot Orgnamous Thompson, 417 Pearl St., Sardis, charged with disturbance of a family.

Marvin Jerome Cox, no address given, charged with DUI, speeding, and driving while license suspended.

Mario Antwone Dandridge, 712 Letha Wiley Rd., Sardis, charged with public drunkenness.

March 13

Lakeisha Marie Rudd, 215 Noble St., Batesville, charged with simple assault.

Thomas Jontel Binns, 200A Southern St., Senatobia, charged with DUI.

Willie James Miles, 446A Pope-Water Valley Rd., Courtland, charged with DUI.

Larry Lashon Walker, 424 Cox St., Senatobia, charged with DUI and possession of a firearm by a felon.