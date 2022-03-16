College Roundup

Published 11:48 am Wednesday, March 16, 2022

By Brad Greer

Tyler Hamby ran a 5:52.62 1,500 meters for Millsaps at the Hendrix Invitational in Conway, AR. Blaine Ware scored a run in Itawamba Community College’s doubleheader split against Jones College. 

Dre Moore singled in Mississippi Delta’s 6-0 loss against Northwest Mississippi Community College. Moore also scored three runs in the Trojans split against Meridian.

Dawson Griffin drove in two runs as Northwest Mississippi CC (11-7) lost 10-9 to No. 2 ranked Pearl River CC.

Cedquavious Hunter scored five points and added six rebounds in Mississippi’s 96-89 loss to Alabama.

Ankerion Gross  scored a team-high 23 points as Pearl River CC (24-4) lost 95-89 in overtime to Moberly Area CC in the NJCAA National tournament.

Chloey Morgan doubled, tripled and scored two runs in Alcorn State’s softball split versus Texas Southern.

Nathan Herron  5-for-10 with a triple and three runs scored in Belhaven’s (7-8) weekend series loss to St. Thomas (Houston).

 

