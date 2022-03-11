Northwest awarded Military Friendly ‘Gold’ status

Northwest Mississippi Community College is proud to announce that the college has once again been awarded Military Friendly designation, this year earning Gold status after achieving Silver status in 2020 and 2021.

The Military Friendly organization is owned and operated by veteran-owned VIQTORY. Institutions earning the Military Friendly badge are evaluated using both public data resources and responses from a proprietary survey. More than 1,800 schools participated in the 2022-2023 survey, with 665 earning special awards for going above the standard.

Organizations are rated in six different categories, including Academic Policies and Compliance, Admissions and Orientation, Culture and Commitment, Financial Aid and Assistance, Graduation and Career, and Military Student Support and Retention. This year’s list of schools will be published in the May and October issues of G.I. Jobs magazine.

“Our standards provide a benchmark that promotes positive outcomes and support services that better the educational landscape and provide opportunity for the military community,” said Kayla Lopez, national director of Military Partnerships for Military Friendly. “This creates a competitive atmosphere that encourages colleges to evolve and invest in their programs consistently. Schools who achieve awards designation show true commitment in their efforts, going over and above that standard.”

Founded in 2001, VIQTORY is a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business that connects the military community to civilian employment as well as educational and entrepreneurial opportunities.

To view the full list of 2022-2023 Military Friendly institutions, visit MilitaryFriendly.com. For more information about Northwest, visit northwestms.edu.