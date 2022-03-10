Jail Log 2/28-3/6/22

Panola County Jail Log

Compiled by Brad Greer

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

Feb. 28

Alan Eugene Burnett, 5388 Nash Rd., Batesville, charged with simple assault.

Amanda Faye Melton, 684 Wilson Rd., Batesville, charged with taking a motor vehicle (bond surrendered).

Amber Maureen Scroggins, 5 CR 3074, Taylor, charged with violation of probation.

Glenn Alfred Kraft, 1216 Chapel View Rd., Waco, TX, charged with three counts of felony possession of a controlled substance.

Donell Lavert Alford, 1422 Oak Manor, Apt. 5, Memphis, charged with possession of a controlled substance.

March 1

Derrick Dewayne Mock, Jr., 1369 Hwy. 3, Crenshaw, charged with domestic violence, simple assault.

Tyler Weston Hattley, 107 Central St., Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant.

Makeldrick Montrell Milan, 287 Dishman Rd., Como, charged with possession of a concealed weapon by a minor.

Nicholas Scott Respess, 959 Whipporwill Rd., Pope, charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Joshua Max Wilkinson, 320 South Panola St., Charleston, charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Johnnie Cortez Jacey, Jr., 705 Kimbro St., Marks, charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Eric Sean Heafner, 187 Morrow Rd., Courtland, charged with possession of a controlled substance.

March 2

Corey Eanta Patterson, 215 Terry Ave., Crenshaw, charged with possession of methamphetamine.

David Wilson Rockette, 1191 CR 25, Water Valley, charged with possession of cocaine.

Derrick Jermaine Shaw, 5487 Lucious Taylor Rd., Como, charged with contempt of court.

John Robert Spencer, 682 Hammond Hill Rd., Como, held for Tate County.

Mark Jason Alred, II, 1673 Belmont Rd., Sardis, charged with simple domestic violence.

March 3

Landon Chance Perry, 27 Ramsey Cr., Sardis, charged with disturbance of a family.

Michael Anderson Hendricks, 3 CR 434, Oxford, charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Gregory Darnell Moffett, 703 North Walls St., Natchez, federal detainee.

James Joseph Tabor, 2821 Oak Dr., Como, serving a state sentence.

James Andrew Jones, 1765 Sanders Rd., Sardis, charged with aggravated assault.

Rosemary Jackson, 114 Matthews St., Senatobia, charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Cordarrion Deshun Welch, 220 Broadway St., Batesville, charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and firearm enhancement penalty.

Ricky Jackson, 215 Ford St., charged with DUI.

Timothy James Dowdle, 181 Holmes Rd., Batesville, charged with driving with a suspended license.

Steven Timothy Burgess, Jr., 24 CR 315, Oxford, charged with careless driving and no tag light.

Jerome Ellis, 104 Everette St., Batesville, charged with DUI (third), driving with a suspended license, and an expired tag. Released to DeSoto County.

March 4

Jameshia Shantell Jackson, 121 Johnny Lyons Rd., Como, charged with contempt of court.

Wayne Darnell Fondren, 502 Sanders Rd., Sardis, charged with simple assault causing bodily injury.

Christopher Eugene Wells, 286 CR 472, Water Valley, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, receiving stolen property, failure to stop vehicle when officer signaled (felony), driving with a suspended license, disregard for a traffic device, and careless driving.

James Michael Willis, 12218 Hwy. 35 South, Batesville, charged with domestic violence.

Latonya Ann Hickinbottom, 9 CR 323, Taylor, charged with burglary of a commercial building and failure to comply.

Ronald Wayne Keen, 17279B Hwy. 51 South, Batesville, charged with DUI, driving with a suspended license, no proof of insurance, and improper car seat.

Christopher Anthony Golden, 2439C, Leslie Rd, Pope, charged with malicious mischief.

Jason Michael Hayden, 269 Davis Rd., Picayune, held as a federal inmate.

Justin Greene Shaw, 934 Puppy Hill Rd., Waterford, held as a federal inmate.

Hank Jared Chapman, 1571 CR 1617, Ripley, held as a federal inmate.

Samuel Brent Conwill, 403 CR 901, Shannon, held as a federal inmate.

Jordan Brice Deakles, 1891 Popps Ferry Rd., Lot 158, Biloxi, held as a federal inmate.

March 5

Jarquavian Jermaine Rudd, 215 Noble St., Batesville, changed with felony malicious mischief.

Andra Christopher Dukes, 412 Burford Rd., Sardis, held for Ford County and Dodge City, KS.

March 6

Cordell Terell Gardner, Jr., 435 Connie Ross Rd., Como, charged with three counts of a controlled substance, no driver’s license, improper equipment, and DUI (other).

Tyree Dashawn Toney, 6009 Old Panola Rd., Sardis, charged with burglary of a commercial building, petit larceny, and credit card fraud.

Arrece Delaney Fondren, 109 Normandy Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI (third) and improper equipment.

Timbreneshia Quershay Sanford, 255 Panola Ave., Crowder, charged with possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, and firearm enhancement penalty.

Jokevious Deonate Hardon, 255 Panola Ave., Crowder, charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, and firearm enhancement penalty.

Quinctus Cortez Hunt, 14849 Old Panola Rd., Como, charged with contempt of court (failure to appear) and driving with a switched tag.