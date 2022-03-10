Batesville Fire Log 3/1-7/22

Batesville Fire Dept. Log

The Batesville Fire Dept. responded to the following calls during the past week:

March 1

5:28 a.m. – Tubbs Rd., apartments, 49 year old female unresponsive.

8:06 a.m. – Home2Suites, commercial fire alarm.

9:55 a.m. – MLK, 74 year old female with difficulty breathing. Lifeguard en route.

10:09 a.m. – Lester St., apartments, medical alarm sounding.

10:40 a.m. – Pollard St., standby for chief complaints.

11:47 a.m. – Brewer Road area, Brocota property, grass fire has gotten out of control.

6:01 p.m .- MLK, 74 year old female with difficulty breathing.

March 2

6:21 a.m. – Covenant Crossing, Home2Suites, general fire alarm.

11:20 a.m. – Wilson Rd., assist county fire department with grass fire.

12:56 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, Goodwill Store, automatic fire alarm.

2:04 p.m. – Hemlock Rd., grass fire in backyard, caller advises fire is getting close to house.

5:02 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, between Crappie Depot and Powell’s Country Store, grass fire in median of highway.

6:48 p.m. – Hwy. 35N., Love’s Truck Stop, two car motor vehicle collision, no injuries.

7:54 p.m. – Eureka Rd., just before Liberty Hill Rd., vehicle on fire.

March 3

1:12 a.m. – Pollard St., 71 year old female with back pain.

3:18 a.m. – Pollard St., lift assist.

7:23 a.m. – Covenant Crossing, Home2Suites, fire alarm.

1:32 p.m. – Hwy. 35S at Oak Acres, county asking for assistance with a grass fire.

4:47 p.m. – American Legion Park, 19 year old male has been hit in the head with a baseball and is bleeding from his eye, Lifeguard has advised they will have an extended estimated time of arrival.

5:54 p.m. – Burger King, 18 year old male having a seizure, Lifeguard is en route.

March 4

12:18 a.m. – Elm St., 45 year old male, throwing up blood, EMS also contacted.

6:21 a.m. – Pollard St., lift assist needed.

4:45 p.m. – Area of Lester and Vance St., male subject has been hit by a vehicle, arm is broken and has head laceration.

6:05 p.m. – Carlisle and Shiloh Road area to assist Courtland Fire Dept. with grass fire.

7:04 p.m. – Pollard St., life assist needed.

March 5

9:06 a.m. – Pollard St., 71 year old female with back pain.

10:10 a.m. – Hwy. 6E, Captain D’s, general fire alarm.

10:43 a.m. – Pollard St., possible fire inside walls of house.

1:22 p.m. – Pollard St., need assistance getting female into vehicle.

1:30 p.m. – America’s Best Value Inn, female has fallen and has head laceration. Lifeguard en route.

March 6

6:02 a.m. – Shadow Lane, 56 year old male with shortness of breath.

8:09 a.m. – Oakley Dr., automatic fire alarm.

2:41 p.m. – Quail Run Rd., dirt bike accident.

6:04 p.m. – Martinez St., husband needs assistance getting wife back into wheelchair, lift assistance.

March 7

7:41 a.m. – Keating Rd., in front of Calvary Baptist Church, two vehicle collision with no injuries, road is blocked.

8:49 a.m. – Van Voris St., unconscious male, Lifeguard is en route.

7:07 p.m. – Armstrong St., 81 year old female with medical history needs assistance.