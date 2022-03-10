Batesville Fire Log 3/1-7/22
Published 12:30 pm Thursday, March 10, 2022
Batesville Fire Dept. Log
Staff Reports
The Batesville Fire Dept. responded to the following calls during the past week:
March 1
5:28 a.m. – Tubbs Rd., apartments, 49 year old female unresponsive.
8:06 a.m. – Home2Suites, commercial fire alarm.
9:55 a.m. – MLK, 74 year old female with difficulty breathing. Lifeguard en route.
10:09 a.m. – Lester St., apartments, medical alarm sounding.
10:40 a.m. – Pollard St., standby for chief complaints.
11:47 a.m. – Brewer Road area, Brocota property, grass fire has gotten out of control.
6:01 p.m .- MLK, 74 year old female with difficulty breathing.
March 2
6:21 a.m. – Covenant Crossing, Home2Suites, general fire alarm.
11:20 a.m. – Wilson Rd., assist county fire department with grass fire.
12:56 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, Goodwill Store, automatic fire alarm.
2:04 p.m. – Hemlock Rd., grass fire in backyard, caller advises fire is getting close to house.
5:02 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, between Crappie Depot and Powell’s Country Store, grass fire in median of highway.
6:48 p.m. – Hwy. 35N., Love’s Truck Stop, two car motor vehicle collision, no injuries.
7:54 p.m. – Eureka Rd., just before Liberty Hill Rd., vehicle on fire.
March 3
1:12 a.m. – Pollard St., 71 year old female with back pain.
3:18 a.m. – Pollard St., lift assist.
7:23 a.m. – Covenant Crossing, Home2Suites, fire alarm.
1:32 p.m. – Hwy. 35S at Oak Acres, county asking for assistance with a grass fire.
4:47 p.m. – American Legion Park, 19 year old male has been hit in the head with a baseball and is bleeding from his eye, Lifeguard has advised they will have an extended estimated time of arrival.
5:54 p.m. – Burger King, 18 year old male having a seizure, Lifeguard is en route.
March 4
12:18 a.m. – Elm St., 45 year old male, throwing up blood, EMS also contacted.
6:21 a.m. – Pollard St., lift assist needed.
4:45 p.m. – Area of Lester and Vance St., male subject has been hit by a vehicle, arm is broken and has head laceration.
6:05 p.m. – Carlisle and Shiloh Road area to assist Courtland Fire Dept. with grass fire.
7:04 p.m. – Pollard St., life assist needed.
March 5
9:06 a.m. – Pollard St., 71 year old female with back pain.
10:10 a.m. – Hwy. 6E, Captain D’s, general fire alarm.
10:43 a.m. – Pollard St., possible fire inside walls of house.
1:22 p.m. – Pollard St., need assistance getting female into vehicle.
1:30 p.m. – America’s Best Value Inn, female has fallen and has head laceration. Lifeguard en route.
March 6
6:02 a.m. – Shadow Lane, 56 year old male with shortness of breath.
8:09 a.m. – Oakley Dr., automatic fire alarm.
2:41 p.m. – Quail Run Rd., dirt bike accident.
6:04 p.m. – Martinez St., husband needs assistance getting wife back into wheelchair, lift assistance.
March 7
7:41 a.m. – Keating Rd., in front of Calvary Baptist Church, two vehicle collision with no injuries, road is blocked.
8:49 a.m. – Van Voris St., unconscious male, Lifeguard is en route.
7:07 p.m. – Armstrong St., 81 year old female with medical history needs assistance.