Tigers play in Hoover tournament

SP 8

Bayside Aca. 6

South Panola salvaged the final game of the three-day tournament Saturday (March 5) by defeating the Bayside Academy Admirals of Daphne, Ala. Five Tigers had multiple hits as Michael Johnson drove in three runs with two singles.

Trey Drumheller, John Blockmon and Jordan McCollins had two singles while Baylor Scammon added a single and double. Aidan Williams, Brayden Martin and Brock Ware recorded singles. Martin reached base four times and scored off two walks.

Tate Anderson picked up the pitching win, going five innings with five strikeouts and two walks. Martin earned the save with two innings of relief. South Panola lost earlier in the day 8-1 to Brookwood High School (GA).

Spanish Fort 5

SP 4

(9 innings)

The Tigers lost a tough battle to the Toros of Spanish Fort High School (AL) in extra innings Friday (March 4). Spanish Fort pushed across the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning on two South Panola errors.

Down to their final out in the top of the seventh inning, Brayden Martin singled in Eli Raines who had earlier singled to tie the game at 4-4.

John Blockmon gave South Panola a early 2-0 lead in the first with a two-run home run. Spanish Fort answered with three runs in the bottom of the first and one in the third to grab a 4-2 lead.

The Tigers cut the margin to 4-3 in the fourth on Jordan McCollins RBI single scored Raines from third. South Panola recorded eight hits with Martin leading the way with two singles. Micheal Johnson, Jr. and Brock Ware provided singles while Mari Boyd doubled and scored ahead of Blockmon’s home run in the first.

Johnson worked six innings on the mound,scattering seven hits with nine strikeouts on one walk. Ware took the loss in relief on one unearned run in two innings with two strikeouts and one walk.

Hewitt-Trussville 13

SP 0

The Tigers opened up the tournament Thursday (March,3) with a five inning loss to a powerful Hewitt-Trussville Huskie squad led by Alabama signee Riley Quick on the mound. South Panola managed only three hits as Johnson, Boyd and Ware provided singles.

Anderson started the game and went ⅓ of an inning before being relieved by Williams and Will Daleke for two innings each.

South Panola (4-4) was scheduled to travel to Cleveland Central Tuesday (March 8) before returning home Friday to face No.1 Northwest Rankin at 5 & 7 p.m.

The Tigers will visit Saltillo Saturday for 3 & 5 games.

Photo: John Blockmon homered against Spanish Fort HS in Hoover, AL, over the weekend. (Glennie Pou)