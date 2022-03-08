Margaret Gay Corzine Stiles, 87, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022, at her home in Harmontown. She was born in Arkansas on June 3, 1934, to Vivian Brand Hobbs and Charles Noel Corzine.

Mrs. Stiles was prayer warrior and a cornerstone member of New Hope Baptist Church, for thirty-five years, where she served as a Sunday School teacher and trustee. She was an avid reader and especially enjoyed reading The Bible. Her hobbies included crocheting, kitting, painting, and fishing. She was a very good cook and loved to feed her family and friends. She also enjoyed a good clean joke and watching “Blue Bloods” and “The Big Bang”, on TV.

Mrs. Stiles was a good-natured, optimistic, and caring lady who was loved by all who knew her. She is survived by her loving family, which includes one daughter, Teresa Gray (Billy) of Harmontown; twenty-eight grandchildren; thirty-two great-grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Leon Stiles; three sons, Joseph Leon Stiles, Steven Daniel Stiles, and Robert Dale Stiles; two brothers, Stanley Corzine and Joseph Carl Corzine and her parents.

Funeral services will be held at New Hope Baptist Church in Harmontown at noon Thursday, March 20. Visitation will be at the church on Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon. Interment will be in New Hope Cemetery. Ray-Nowell Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.