Cathy Shankle Kennedy, 72, passed away at her mother-in-law’s home near Como Sunday, March 6, 2022.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, March 10, at Peach Creek Baptist Church near Como with the interment to follow in Peach Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Cathy was born Aug. 12, 1949 in Beaumont, TX, to the late John Turner and Thelma Lipe Shankle. She was a member of Peach Creek Baptist Church. In her spare time, Cathy enjoyed reading books, working crossword puzzles and spending time with her church family.

Her memory will be cherished by her husband, David Lamar Kennedy of Pope; step-brother, John Shankle of Pope; and nephew, Dewey Gianelloni of Pope.

In addition to her parents, Cathy was preceded in death by her sister, Jo Ann Shankle Holvitz.