Panola students named to Northwest Hall of Fame

Sixteen Northwest Mississippi Community College students have been formally inducted into the 2021-2022 Northwest Hall of Fame, the highest honor a student can achieve at the college.

The selection of Hall of Fame students is based on academic accomplishments and involvement in Northwest student life. Hall of Fame nominations are submitted by Northwest instructors and voted on by a committee. This year’s honorees were recognized at the February 10 meeting of the college’s Board of Trustees.

Nine of the students are from the Senatobia campus, four are from the DeSoto campus, and three are from the Oxford campus. Two Panola County residents were chosen for the prestigious Hall of Fame Designation. They are Savannah Robertson of Sardis and Brianna Bridwell of Batesville.

Robertson is in the Elementary Education pathway. She has an overall GPA of 3.8 or higher. Her student involvement includes: Gamma Beta Phi Honor Society, Phi Theta Kappa – Theta Sigma Chapter, Wind Ensemble/Symphonic Winds, Steel Band, Women’s Choir, Ranger Marching Band, Woodwind Ensemble, and the Baptist Student Union.

Bridwell is in the Associate Degree Nursing pathway. She has an overall GPA of 3.8 or higher. Her student involvement includes: Student Nurses’ Association (SNA), Northwest Wind Ensemble/Symphonic Winds, Ranger Marching Band, Woodwind Ensemble, Alpha Delta Nu, and Phi Theta Kappa – Theta Sigma Chapter.