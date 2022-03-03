Awaken yourself to the sound of a new day

By Mary Murphy

New Enon Community

Travel with me into the sounds of the unknown, the music that gives us the ability to see the beauty of life and love well lived.

We are not all the same. Check your family tree and see the scars upon your brow, the footsteps made in haste.

The music of yesterday is like lightning strikes and water moving through the rocks fast and fierce, searching and searching until the sun shows through the clouds.

Yield not to temptation that others have worked hard to obtain with good work ethics. People died that you live to enjoy the blessings received today.

Crowds shouting, people cheering with celebratory joy. The beating of drums with flashing lights all around. Many of a certain age have been tossed and driven by what has been tossed away.

Go back to where you came from. The problem is you were born and raised in these United States. You have to know where to return to. The color of the rainbow is awakened to the sound of a new day.

Hello, sunshine.