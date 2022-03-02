Property Transfers  2/14-18/22

Property transfers between Feb. 14 – 18, 2022, recorded with the Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Robbie Frazier to Brandon Crumpler, Lot 43 of Sardis Lake Estates.

Constance Gentry to Joshua Gentry, A part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 14, Township 10 South, Range 8 West.

Tony Tutor to Barbara Joann Tutor Patterson, A part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 4, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Emma Marie Benson to Divonia Miles and Hubert Market, Northwest Quarter of Section 2, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

May Shannon to Fly Timber Company, One acre, more or less, in Section 2, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Estate of Alice Little Roberson to Ruby Roberson Harris and Jean Roberson Gatlin, Northwest Quarter of Section 29, Township 27 North, Range 2 East.

Underwood Law Firm, PLLC to C&R Property Management, LLC, Lot 13, Block 13, Shuford Subdivision.

Larry Shearon, Jr. to Michael and Heather Carver, A part of the South Half of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 27, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Amsie Gayle Mason to David and Jennifer Jenkins, The North 140 feet of Lot 11, Block 13, the Shuford Subdivision.

Terry and Will Morris to Will, Terry, Carol Elaine and Horace Morris, Parts of Section 9, Township 9 South, Range 8 West.

Southern Energy Homes, Inc. to Caleb Matthews, 39239 Highway 315, City of Batesville.

Ruby Roberson Harris and Jean Roberson Gatlin to Ruby Roberson Harris, Northwest Quarter of Section 29, Township 27 North, Range 2 East.

James and Valerie Pride to James Pride, Jr., A fractional part of the West Half of the West Half of the Northwest Quarter of Section 7, Township 9 South, Range 8 West.

Terry and Chesley Pratt to Billy and Patricia Higgs, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 23, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Billy and Patricia Higgs to Stephen and Deborah Jones, Lot 13 of Wildwood Subdivision.

Southern Washington Mobile Homes to Anond and Robbie Shegog, One-acre part of the West Half of the Northeast Quarter of North of Road; Section 28, Township 9, Range 7.

Pride Mobile Homes to Stacy Boyce, One-acre part of the West Half of the Northwest Quarter, North of Road; Section 28, Township 9, Range 7.

Cavalier Motor Homes to Shameka Jackson, An acre in the Southeast corner of the Southwest Quarter, in Section 22, Township 9, Range 6.

Hamilton Mobile Homes to Latasha Turner and Ira Jefferson, 1.2-acre part of the West Half of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter, South of the Road; Section 29, Township 9, Range 7.

HamExpress Mobile Homes to Rosalyn Partee, Lot in Block 5, Original Town of Courtland.

Daniel Brown to Michael and Christine Byford, A fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 15, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Bonnie Guthrie, Betty Anderson, Kenneth Taylor, Michael Taylor, Tony Taylor and Kimberly Miller to Marvin Harris, Jr., Northwest Quarter of Section 36, Township 8, Range 6.

First Judicial District

Sunshine Homes to Daniel and Trinity Scates, 3337 Cold Springs Rd.

RDM3, LLC to Family Dollar Stores of Mississippi, Inc., A parcel located in the Southeast Quarter of Section 26, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.

Subtrust A of the John Clark Hudson, Jr. Revocable Trust to Diane Hudson, Southeast Quarter of Section 29, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.

John Clark Hudson, Jr. Revocable Trust to Subtrust A of the John Clark Hudson, Jr. Revocable Trust, Southeast Quarter of Section 29, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.

Noah Jackson, III to Robert and Audrey Jackson, Part of the East Half of the Southwest Quarter of Section 13, and all of that part of the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 13, and all of that part of the South Half of the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 13 that lies East of Crooked Creek; all in Township 7 South, Range 8 West, containing 121 acres, more or less.

Noah Jackson, III to Amanda and Alan Balducci, East Half of the Southwest Quarter; Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter; and South Half of the Northeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter, all in Section 13, Township 7 South, Range 8 West.

Dottie Merritt to Katya Tylo, A part of Block 7 of the City of Sardis.

Lee Ed Toliver to Joyful Fellowship Church of God in Christ, Part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 34, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.

Joyful Fellowship Church of God in Christ to Lee Ed Toliver, Part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 34, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.

Chickasaw Hills Management, LLC to Brian and Petra Ray, The Southwest Quarter of Section 29 and Northwest Quarter of Section 32, both in Township 7 South, Range 6 West.

William Wallace to Tenisha Mitchell, Fraction of the Northeast Quarter of Section 18, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Izola Heard to Marlo Heard, Lot 2 of Taylor Mercantile Companies Subdivision, Lot 13, Block 9, Town of Como.

Hamilton Mobile Homes to J. & M. Presley, Lot 8, Block 18, Town of Como.