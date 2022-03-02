Batesville Fire Dept. Log

The Batesville Fire Dept. responded to the following calls during the past week:

Feb. 22

5:06 a.m. – Lee Jennings Rd., Como, smell of gas in house, everyone has evacuated expect an elderly female that is bedridden, family cannot get her removed, multiple calls to county departments have not been answered, Batesville is asked to respond.

9:33 a.m. – Pearson St., male subject not feeling well, Lifeguard also en route.

6:21 p.m. – Hwy. 6 in front of Hardee’s, two car motor vehicle crash, Lifeguard also en route.

Feb. 23

6:26 a.m. – Shankle St., car has hit a parked train, entrapment, subject is not responsive.

Feb 24

10:15 a.m. – Hickory Lane, residential fire.

12:26 p.m. – Jackson St., 70 year old female, possible stroke.

1:42 p.m. – Batesville Junior High, Tiger Drive, female student is being combative.

3:25 p.m. – Love’s Truck Stop, one car motor vehicle accident, rollover, injuries unknown.

7:14 p.m. – Sardis Fire Department requesting assistance with a house fire on Lee St.

Feb. 25

8:50 a.m. – Holiday Inn, Power Dr., general fire alarm.

8:52 a.m. – Pollard St., 81 year old male shaking and sick at his stomach.

9:13 a.m. – West St., male subject with no feeling in left arm, Lifeguard also en route.

1:41 p.m. – I-55 Southbound lane near Ext. 243, one vehicle accident with rollover, Lifeguard en route.

1:45 p.m. – New China Buffet, Kroger parking lot, elderly female has fallen in parking lot, head injury with bleeding.

10:42 p.m. – Hawkins Rd., area of Shiloh Rd., one car motor vehicle accident with entrapment.

Feb. 26

4:54 a.m. – Covenant Crossing, Home2Suites, commercial fire alarm.

7:58 a.m. – Arizona St., male subject have a seizure.

9:12 a.m. – Patton Lane, automatic fire alarm.

10:09 a.m. – Patton Lane, carbon monoxide alarm.

2:16 p.m. – Cite Armored, single vehicle accident, car in the ditch and driver complaining of neck pain.

2:40 p.m. – Lester St., apartments, fire alarm going off, occupant reported she took the batteries out of the smoke detector and it continues to sound.

3:35 p.m. – Hwy. 51S, Speedy Car Wash, 36 year old male has passed out, subject is conscious.

Feb. 27

5:35 p.m. – Hwy. 6 in front of Taco Bell, two car motor vehicle crash, no injuries, highway is blocked.

7:37 p.m. – Hwy. 51S, male having chest pains, subject is located in the Winnebago outside the residence.

Feb. 28

7:13 a.m. – Hwy. 51N, MMC Material, general fire alarm.

11:20 a.m. – Van Voris St., 29 year old male with medical issue.

11:45 a.m. – Everette Street Ext., 67 year old male has passed out, Lifeguard en route.

1:48 p.m. – Hwy. 6W, The Co-Op, general fire alarm.

5:38 p.m. – Cole Dr., 53 year old female with trouble breathing.