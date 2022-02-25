BPD Fire Log 2/14-21/22
Published 7:40 am Friday, February 25, 2022
Batesville Fire Dept. Log
Staff Reports
The Batesville Fire Dept. responded to the following calls during the past week:
Feb. 15
3.35 a.m. – Van Voris St., 54 year old female has fallen. EMS also en route.
5:13 a.m. – London Cove, male subject has fallen.
12:22 p.m. – Eason Road in Quitman County, Batesville Fire requested to help with grass fire that is about to reach a house.
1:57 p.m. – Hwy. 35S for fire alarm.
2:48 p.m. – Diversicare, fire alarm on C wing.
3:15 p.m. – Hwy. 51S, area of Job Corps, smoke reported in area.
5:12 p.m. – Back Yard Burger, fire outside the building reported.
9:37 p.m. – Normandy St., 68 year old male disoriented, Lifeguard en route.
9:53 p.m. – Hayes St., 61 year old male, possibly having a stroke.
Feb. 16
12:09 a.m. – Van Voris St., female with a broken leg.
4:29 a.m. – Covenant Dr., Home2Suites, automatic fire alarm activated.
9:04 a.m. – Piggly Wiggly, 40 year of female having trouble breathing in the parking lot.
11:55 a.m. – Van Voris St., 77 year old male with low blood pressure and low oxygen.
12:48 p.m. – Hwy. 6E in front of Sonic, two vehicle motor vehicle crash.
4:47 p.m. – Nash Rd., large grass fire, county department advised they need assistance of large tanker truck.
Feb. 17
7:17 a.m. – Hwy. 51 and Eureka Rd., two vehicle motor vehicle crash, Lifeguard also en route.
9:37 a.m. – Hwy. 6E, Baptist Home Health, cardiac arrest.
10:24 a.m .- Corporate Dr., fire alarm activated.
1:33 p.m. – James St., Jiffy #2, male subject possibly having a seizure.
Feb. 18
12:26 a.m. – Lawrence Bros. Rd., grease fire in mobile home.
3:37 a.m. – Dodge’s store, 48 year old male has lost consciousness.
7:28 a.m. -Terza One Stop, Hwy. 6E, hay bale on fire.
7:51 a.m. – Shadow Lane, female patient having weakness and low blood pressure.
11:50 a.m. – Walmart, vehicle has hit pedestrian.
12:08 p.m. – Crown, Cork & Seal, fire on north side of building.
1 p.m. – Hwy. 51, in front of Dr. Hirshberg Dentist Office, head on collision between dump truck and vehicle.
2:09 p.m. – Oak Lane, male subject possibly having a heart attack.
6:26 p.m. – Hemlock Dr., 23 year old female having chest pains and shortness of breath.
11:47 p.m. – Covenant Dr., Home2Suites, fire alarm activation.
Feb. 19
2:47 a.m. – Viney Creek Rd., carbon monoxide detected.
3:50 a.m. – Viney Creek Rd., caller advised fire department to return, source of smoke has been located.
1:14 p.m. – I-55 southbound lane, south of the south Batesville exit, vehicle on fire.
3:58 p.m. – Armstrong St., female has taken overdose of unknown medication.
4:52 p.m. – Walmart, 50 year old female having a seizure.
5:18 p.m. – Brewer Rd., assist county firefighters with grass fire.
Feb. 20
1:58 a.m. – Dell St., fire alarm and medical alert received.
12:14 p.m. – Jones St., 84 year old female with chest pains, Lifeguard en route.
2:50 p.m. – Hwy. 6 and I-55, southbound ramp for a motor vehicle crash.
10:28 p.m. – Cole Dr., 63 year old female with anxiety, having trouble breathing.
11:36 p.m. – Crenshaw requesting Batesville’s ladder truck for a school on fire.
Feb. 21
2:58 p.m. – Hwy. 6W, Co-Op, fire alarm going off.