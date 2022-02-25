BPD Fire Log 2/14-21/22

Batesville Fire Dept. Log

Staff Reports

The Batesville Fire Dept. responded to the following calls during the past week:

Feb. 15

3.35 a.m. – Van Voris St., 54 year old female has fallen. EMS also en route.

5:13 a.m. – London Cove, male subject has fallen.

12:22 p.m. – Eason Road in Quitman County, Batesville Fire requested to help with grass fire that is about to reach a house.

1:57 p.m. – Hwy. 35S for fire alarm.

2:48 p.m. – Diversicare, fire alarm on C wing.

3:15 p.m. – Hwy. 51S, area of Job Corps, smoke reported in area.

5:12 p.m. – Back Yard Burger, fire outside the building reported.

9:37 p.m. – Normandy St., 68 year old male disoriented, Lifeguard en route.

9:53 p.m. – Hayes St., 61 year old male, possibly having a stroke.

Feb. 16

12:09 a.m. – Van Voris St., female with a broken leg.

4:29 a.m. – Covenant Dr., Home2Suites, automatic fire alarm activated.

9:04 a.m. – Piggly Wiggly, 40 year of female having trouble breathing in the parking lot.

11:55 a.m. – Van Voris St., 77 year old male with low blood pressure and low oxygen.

12:48 p.m. – Hwy. 6E in front of Sonic, two vehicle motor vehicle crash.

4:47 p.m. – Nash Rd., large grass fire, county department advised they need assistance of large tanker truck.

Feb. 17

7:17 a.m. – Hwy. 51 and Eureka Rd., two vehicle motor vehicle crash, Lifeguard also en route.

9:37 a.m. – Hwy. 6E, Baptist Home Health, cardiac arrest.

10:24 a.m .- Corporate Dr., fire alarm activated.

1:33 p.m. – James St., Jiffy #2, male subject possibly having a seizure.

Feb. 18

12:26 a.m. – Lawrence Bros. Rd., grease fire in mobile home.

3:37 a.m. – Dodge’s store, 48 year old male has lost consciousness.

7:28 a.m. -Terza One Stop, Hwy. 6E, hay bale on fire.

7:51 a.m. – Shadow Lane, female patient having weakness and low blood pressure.

11:50 a.m. – Walmart, vehicle has hit pedestrian.

12:08 p.m. – Crown, Cork & Seal, fire on north side of building.

1 p.m. – Hwy. 51, in front of Dr. Hirshberg Dentist Office, head on collision between dump truck and vehicle.

2:09 p.m. – Oak Lane, male subject possibly having a heart attack.

6:26 p.m. – Hemlock Dr., 23 year old female having chest pains and shortness of breath.

11:47 p.m. – Covenant Dr., Home2Suites, fire alarm activation.

Feb. 19

2:47 a.m. – Viney Creek Rd., carbon monoxide detected.

3:50 a.m. – Viney Creek Rd., caller advised fire department to return, source of smoke has been located.

1:14 p.m. – I-55 southbound lane, south of the south Batesville exit, vehicle on fire.

3:58 p.m. – Armstrong St., female has taken overdose of unknown medication.

4:52 p.m. – Walmart, 50 year old female having a seizure.

5:18 p.m. – Brewer Rd., assist county firefighters with grass fire.

Feb. 20

1:58 a.m. – Dell St., fire alarm and medical alert received.

12:14 p.m. – Jones St., 84 year old female with chest pains, Lifeguard en route.

2:50 p.m. – Hwy. 6 and I-55, southbound ramp for a motor vehicle crash.

10:28 p.m. – Cole Dr., 63 year old female with anxiety, having trouble breathing.

11:36 p.m. – Crenshaw requesting Batesville’s ladder truck for a school on fire.

Feb. 21

2:58 p.m. – Hwy. 6W, Co-Op, fire alarm going off.