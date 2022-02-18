Banana Pudding recipe by Scadarious Robinson – Yummy!

Banana Pudding

2 3.4oz boxes of instant french vanilla pudding

Half a 3.4 box of instant banana cream pudding

3.5 cups whole milk

1 80z block softened cream cheese

1 can sweetened condensed milk

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp cinnamon

Dash of nutmeg

1/2 cups sugar

Half a container of cool whip

3 packs of chessman cookies

1 box of mini vanilla wafers

3-4 Bananas

Mix both the puddings together with the milk. Let it sit for about 5 minutes to thicken up. In a separate bowl, mix cream cheese, sugar, sweetened condensed milk, vanilla extract, cinnamon and nutmeg together. Pour into pudding mix and combine. Fold in cool whip (use more for creamier consistency, use less for a thicker consistency. Lay cookies down in pan along with bananas. Pour half the mixture. Crush a pack of cookies up and sprinkle over top and add more bananas. Then pour the rest of the mixture and top with more cookies! Refrigerate for at least 4 hours. Then enjoy!