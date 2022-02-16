Property transfers between Feb. 7 – 11, 2022, as recorded with Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Woodmark Investments, LLC to Shalonda Key, A Lot in Section 28, Township 9, Range 7.

Justin Whitaker to Ronald and Carolyn Shaw, Lot 305, Section C of Enid Shores Subdivision.

Sunshine Homes to Daniel Scates, Mobile home located at 3337 Cold Springs Road, Town of Sardis.

Angela McIver to Robert Anderson, Lots 26 and 27 of Sardis Lake Estates Subdivision.

James Partridge to Amanda Partridge, 5.048 acres located in the Northeast Quarter of Section 23, Township 27 North, Range 2 East; and in the Southeast Quarter of Section 14, Township 27 North, Range 2 East.

Kathy Wray to Nicholas Sullivan, A part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 13, Township 10 South, Range 8 West.

Dr. Lowell and Linda Straus Taylor to Phillip Taylor (Beneficiary), A part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 23, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

Dr. Lowell and Linda Straus Taylor to Phillip Taylor (Beneficiary), A part of the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 27, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Henry Heafner to Heafner Motors, Inc., Two parcels of land in the Northeast Quarter of Section 27, and one parcel in the Northwest Quarter of Section 27, all in Township 9, Range 7.

Raymond Belk to Randal and Vickie Gail Burford, Lot 34, Section B of Dogwood Hills Subdivision.

Kenneth E. and Patricia Ann Powell to Kenneth Allen Powell, Tina Holden Hardy, Pamela Ann Holden Newton and Gwendolyn Gail Holden Montgomery, Two tracts of land in Section 16, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

William Caldwell to Keith Miller, Lot 46 of Sardis View Subdivision, Section A.

Doug and Crystal Tutor to Rocky and Tiffany Hudson, Part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 25, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Amanda Partridge to Miranda Bryant, 5.048 acres in the Northeast Quarter of Section 23, Township 27 North, Range 2 East.

Angela White, Gerald White, Jr. and John White to Wanda Joyce Beard, and Jerry and Max Cole, Parcel in the Northwest Quarter of Section 34, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Wanda Joyce Beard, and Jerry and Max Cole, to E. Clint Bolton, A part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 34, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

First Judicial District

ProTax04, LLC to Quincy Underwood, A Lot in the West Half of the Southwest Quarter, West of Highway in Section 19, Township 7, Range 9.

Georgia Commercial Stores, Inc. to Atlas Associates, LLC, 16585 Highway 310, Town of Como.

Goodmill, LLC to Steven and Rachel Goodwin, 1.977 acres in the South Half of Section 25, Township 6 South, Range 8 West.

Cynthia, James and Tanya (Bullard) Willard to Nicholas Willard, Southwest Quarter of Section 34, Township 6 South, Range 9 West.

Paul and Kimberly Rhodes to Wesley Rhodes, Part of the Northeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 8, Township 7, Range 5.

Carl Bailey, Jr. to Ann Bailey, Part of Section 32, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.

Janet Dornellas and Douglas Lewis to Caey Kendall Hilder, Three tracts of land in Section 2, Township 7 South, Range 6 West, also known as Lakewood Village.

Amanda and Garry Pope to William and Rebecca Waller, 5.41 acres in the Northeast Quarter of Section 24, Township 6 South, Range 8 West.