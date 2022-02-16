Community Calendar

Feb. 17-19

You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown will be presented at Panola Playhouse in Sardis at 7 p.m. and at 2 p.m. on the 19th. This musical is a revue of songs and vignettes based on the Charles Schulz comic strip guaranteed to please audiences of all ages. Tickets can be purchased at www.panolaplayhouse.com or at the door.

Feb. 18

The Panola County 4-H Shooting Sports Program is open for registration through Friday, Feb 18. Youth ages 8-18 are eligible to participate. Disciplines being offered are pistol, rifle, shotgun, archery, and muzzleloader. Please contact the Panola County Extension Office at 563-6260 for more information.

Feb. 18

Last day to register for Batesville Youth League softball and baseball programs. Sign up at City Hall (see Beth). Cost is $50 per child. Season will begin March 14. Call Parks Director Heath Fullilove at 662-902-8314 for more info.

Feb. 19

J.P. Hudson Park signup for youth baseball and softball programs at the MDOT auditorium from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration fee is $110 for first child and $75 for each additional sibling.

Feb. 25

Pre-K registration for Batesville Elementary and Pope School from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. In order to attend Pre-K a child must be 4 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2022. Bring birth certificate, immunization form 121, Social Security card, (2) proofs of 911 address, child’s insurance, and parents’ proof of income for year 2021 (tax return or W-2).

March 1

The Batesville Mayor and Board of Aldermen will meet at City Hall at 2 p.m. It is an open meeting.

March 1

The Sardis Mayor and Board of Aldermen will meet at City Hall at 4 p.m. It is an open meeting.

March 7

The Panola County Board of Supervisors will meet at Sardis Courthouse at 9 a.m. It is an open meeting.

March 14

The Panola County Board of Supervisors will meet at Batesville Courthouse at 9 a.m. It is an open meeting.

March 15

The Batesville Mayor and Board of Aldermen will meet at City Hall at 2 p.m. It is an open meeting.

April 2

12th annual Showoff on the Square open car show. This year’s car show will feature trucks, cars, motorcycles, and other vehicles. A tractor show has also been added to this year’s event. Family fund on the Batesville Square. No admission charge. Free parking. Exchange Club will also be having its Pancake Breakfast, which includes hotcakes, sausage or bacon, and drink for $5 donation. Eat-in at the Civilian Club building just off the Square, or carry out plates available.

June 11

The Panola County Juneteenth Festival will be held on Main St. in Sardis at noon. This year the festival will honor Panola County native son Bobby O’Jay, the legendary WDIA 1070 radio host. This is a community/family event and everyone is invited to attend. Anyone wishing to make a donation to the event or get a vendor’s application should contact the Juneteenth Festival committee via its Facebook page.

Thursdays

Batesville Lions Club hosts bingo with 17 games and total cash prizes of $4,400. Card sales begin at 6 p.m. Early games at 7 p.m. and regular games start at 8 p.m. Refreshments are available.

Ongoing

Sardis Lake Baptist Church is accepting yard sale donations for their annual indoor yard sale Friday April 1, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday April 2, 7 a.m. – noon. For more information call 662-609-0546.