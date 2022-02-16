Charlie Brown at Playhouse this weekend

Published 10:03 am Wednesday, February 16, 2022

By WordPress.com VIP

Erica Peninger, Clay Gregg, Deven Sims, Jimmy Rustenhaven, Anna Grace Marshall, Summer Watson are some of the characters in the production of You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown currently running at the Panola Playhouse in Sardis. The musical is based on the Charles Schulz comic strip and is fun for all ages. You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown will be presented at Panola Playhouse in Sardis at 7 p.m. and at 2 p.m. on the 19th. Tickets can be purchased at www.panolaplayhouse.com or at the door.

