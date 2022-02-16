Batesville Municipal Court

Batesville Municipal City court was held Wednesday, Feb. 9, with Judge Jay Westfaul presiding.

John Wayne Bradford, 394 Eureka Road, Batesville, was found guilty of shoplifting and fined $1,146.

Aaron Derelle Heffner, 306 Percyville Street. Sardis, had bond set at $250,000 on charges of (second offense) shoplifting, failure to stop for a officer signal, aggravated assault, leaving the scene of an accident, no driver’s license and no proof of insurance.

Mark Johnson, 5310 Charlie Pride Rd., Lambert, paid a $683 fine for possession of marijuana in a vehicle while pleading guilty to no driver’s license and fined $306 due in 30 days.

Maurice Orachel Miles, 5323 Curtis Rd., Batesville, was given a Feb. 16 trial date on domestic violence, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest charges.

Richard James Norris, 209 Elm St., Batesville, pleaded guilty to simple domestic violence and was fined $417 along with old fines of $594.

Courtney Renee Toles, 301 Jefferies St., Batesville, had charges of (felony) possession of marijunana, possession of a controlled substance and no tag bound of to the Panola County Grand Jury.

In cases set for trial,

Gabriela Cristina Davis, 454 Railroad Ave., Courtland, had a DUI charge non adjudicated.

Krystal Lanette Ellis, 3738 East Vicksburg Estates, Missouri City, Texas, had a DUI and careless driving case continued,

Donald Lee Gleaton, 744 Green Rd., Pope, had a DUI and no auto insurance case continued.

Brandy Skipper Ware, 6778 Ashmore Creek Rd., Cascilla, had a possession of a controlled substance charge dismissed and a improper display of a tag remanded to the files, but was found guilty of possession of marijuana in a vehicle and fined $683

All old fines can now be paid at City Hall by cash, check or debit/credit card. For any questions, contact City Court Clerk Allison Payne at (662) 563-6645.