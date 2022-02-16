Batesville Fire Dept. Log

The Batesville Fire Dept. responded to the following calls during the past week:

Feb. 8

1:10 a.m. – Dell St., 15 year old male, reported overdose.

12:35 p.m. – Kroger, unresponsive male.

1:22 p.m. – Raceway convenience store parking lot, 82 year old male unresponsive.

4:19 p.m. – Armstrong St., elderly male subject has fallen, contusion to head, Lifeguard also responding.

10:41 p.m. – Leonard Street apartments, 43 year old female, swollen knees and feet, history of heart trouble.

Feb. 9

12:50 a.m. – I-55 southbound near the Shiloh and Long Creek bridge, 18-wheeler hit the bridge and is on fire.

3:48 a.m. – Johnson St., 38 year old female has stopped breathing.

12:21 p.m. – Jackson St., 9 month old child having an allergic reaction.

12:35 p.m. – Lester Street apartments, 30 year old female having pregnancy complications.

1:55 p.m. – Shiloh Road, grass fire, county department requesting brush truck.

2:24 p.m. – Ballentine Rd., structure fire, county department requesting assistance.

Feb. 10

3:59 p.m. – Acorn Lane, elderly woman has fallen.

5:02 p.m. – Maple Lane, 65 year old male with medical problem.

Feb. 11

2:26 a.m. – Broadway St., possible electrical fire.

8:49 a.m. – Big Delta Honda, Cracker Barrel Dr., male patient has collapsed and is having trouble breathing.

10:53 a.m. – Batesville Junior High, 12 year old having allergic reaction, Lifeguard en route.

12:09 p.m. – Fisher St., 54 year old female with low blood sugar, patient is a diabetic.

1:05 p.m. – Old Panola Rd., assist county fire department, grass fire has spread and vehicles also on fire, requesting tanker truck.

1:12 p.m. – Old Panola Rd., additional units requested, grass fire has spread from vehicle to structure.

3:07 p.m. – Power Dr., Fairfield Inn and Suites, fire and smoke alarm.

3:59 p.m. – Tubbs Road apartments, diabetic female patient with low blood sugar.

5:11 p.m .- I-55 Northbound close to the 239 exit, one vehicle motor crash with entrapment.

11:17 p.m. – MLK Drive apartments, 80 year old female has fallen.

Feb. 12

12:05 a.m. – Hwy. 51 in front of Piggly Wiggly, two vans involved in crash, no injuries reported.

2:55 p.m. – Hemlock Rd., 59 year old hospice patient having trouble breathing.

4:15 p.m. – Hwy. 6 in front of Treasurer Loans, two vehicle crash, one vehicle has left the scene, injury reported to 10 month old child.

Feb. 13

1:21 p.m. – Panola Apartments, MLK Drive., 80 year old female fell two days ago, now has back pain.

3:23 p.m. – Hwy. 6E., Lowe’s, elderly patient has fallen in parking lot and hit her head.

10:25 p.m. – Pearson St., 65 year old female, heart patient, can’t open her eyes.

Nov. 14

5:08 a.m. – Tubbs Road apartments, elderly female with chest pain.

6:27 a.m. – Pollard St., lift assist, Lifeguard also en route.

10:43 a.m. – Keating Road, Providence Assisted Living, fire alarm.

12:50 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, behind storage buildings, grass fire.

1:22 p.m. – Assist county fire department with structure fire, woodworking shop.

1:28 p.m. – South Panola High School, unresponsive student, Lifeguard en route.