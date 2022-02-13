Jim Elmore, 73, passed away Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at the North Mississippi Baptist Hospital in Oxford.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment to follow at Center Hill Cemetery in the Tocowa Community. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service.

Jim was born on Nov. 22, 1948, to the late William Henry Elmore and Estelle Poe Elmore in Batesville. He worked for MDOT in the road construction work and with the “flower crew”.

Jim also worked at Dunlap and Kyle for several years. He enjoyed riding around in his truck with his beloved dog, Rowdy. He was also a volunteer fire fighter for the Bynum Fire Department.

The family he leaves behind includes his children, Rebecca “Becky” Rogers (Nick) of Pope, Jennifer Britt of Pope, and William Matthew Elmore of Waveland; 4 grandchildren, Summer Nicole Wissler, Steven Britt, Zachary and Abbigail Doubleday; 2 great grandchildren, Rosabella Lynn and Gracelynn May Wissler; and his best friend, Paula Shuck.

Along with his par