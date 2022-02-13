Billie Jean Brown Capwell, 83, passed away Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the Tallahatchie General Hospital Extended Care Facility in Charleston.

Funeral services was held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 13, at the Pope Baptist Church with the interment in the Milton Brown Family Cemetery in Pope. The family received friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Billie was born on May 1, 1938, to the late Taylor Milton Brown and Elizabeth Shaw Brown in Batesville. She was a homemaker during her lifetime and loved taking care of her family. Billie enjoyed fishing, but her real pride and joy were all of her grandchildren.

The family she leaves behind includes her three sons, Ernie Capwell (Laci) of Batesville, Joey Capwell (Charlotte) of Pope, and Tony Capwell (Michelle) of Pope; two sisters, Barbara Watts and Wanda Griffin; three brothers, Jimmy Brown, Bobby Brown, and Ricky Brown; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Earl Wayne Capwell; one son, Jeff Capwell; three sisters, Kathy Sullivan, Judy Knighting, and Carol Crisler; and one brother, Tommy Brown.