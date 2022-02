JoAnn Ware, 72, passed away Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at the North Mississippi Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, Feb. 12, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Wells Funeral Home and a memorial service to honor her life on Tuesday, Feb. 15, at 11 a.m. in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home.