Community Calendar

Feb. 6-10

The Erwins will be at Sardis Lake Baptist Church for a Winter Revival, Feb 7-10, supper 5 p.m. & worship 7 p.m. Bro. Josh Adams and family from Belden will be joining evangelist Dennis Erwing who will be preaching & The Erwins will sing nightly with a gospel singing on Friday. Call 662-609-0546 for more information.

Feb. 11

Connor Disaster Relief will host a Valentine’s Ball Blues & Comedy Show at the National Guard Armory, 705 Keating Rd., featuring Jaye Hammer and Lakisha Stewart Brown. Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission is $40 or $50 with a steak dinner. Call 662-934-6879 or 901-238-4510 for VIP information. Connor Disaster Relief is a startup non-profit based in Courtland that will provide relief following weather disasters, tragic events, and domestic violence relocation.

Feb. 11

The Panola County Soil and Water Conservation District will have a free tree giveaway in observation of Arbor Day at the USDA Batesville Service Center, 175 Broom Ridge Rd., starting at 9 a.m. Call 662-578-8045, Ext. 3, for more information.

Feb. 12

Shooting for Change event sponsored by You Turn Ministries at McIvor Shooting Facility, 4216 Davis Chapel Rd., Sardis. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and shooting at 9 a.m. Lunch and awards at 11:30 a.m. Email jayp@youturnmin.org for more information.

Feb. 12&19

J.P. Hudson Park signup for youth baseball and softball programs at the MDOT auditorium from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration fee is $110 for first child and $75 for each additional sibling.

Feb. 13

All are cordially invited to attend the installation services for Rev. Nathaniel “Chuck” Pollard at Bluff Springs Missionary Baptist Church at 3 p.m. Guest speaker will be Rev. E.L. Martin of Good Hope M.B. Church in Clarksdale.

Feb. 15

The Panola County 4-H Shooting Sports Program is open for registration through Friday, Feb 15. Youth ages 8- 18 are eligible to participate. Disciplines being offered are pistol, rifle, shotgun, archery, and muzzleloader. Please contact the Panola County Extension Office at 563-6260 for more information.

Feb. 18

Last day to register for Batesville Youth League softball and baseball programs. Sign up at City Hall (see Beth). Cost is $50 per child. Season will begin March 14. Call Parks Director Heath Fullilove at 662-902-8314 for more info.

Feb. 25

Pre-K registration for Batesville Elementary and Pope School from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. In order to attend Pre-K a child must be 4 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2022. Bring birth certificate, immunization form 121, Social Security card, (2) proofs of 911 address, child’s insurance, and parents’ proof of income for year 2021 (tax return or W-2).

June 11

The Panola County Juneteenth Festival will be held on Main St. in Sardis at noon. This year the festival will honor Panola County native son Bobby O’Jay, the legendary WDIA 1070 radio host. This is a community/family event and everyone is invited to attend. Anyone wishing to make a donation to the event or get a vendor’s application should contact the Juneteenth Festival committee via its Facebook page.

Thursdays

Batesville Lions Club hosts bingo with 17 games and total cash prizes of $4,400. Card sales begin at 6 p.m. Early games at 7 p.m. and regular games start at 8 p.m. Refreshments are available.

Ongoing

Sardis Lake Baptist Church is accepting yard sale donations for their annual indoor yard sale Friday April 1, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday April 2, 7 a.m. – noon. For more information call 662-609-0546.