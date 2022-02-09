Batesville Fire Dept. Log
Published 8:58 am Wednesday, February 9, 2022
The Batesville Fire Dept. responded to the following calls during the past week:
Feb. 1
3:36 a.m. – Power Dr., Holiday Inn, 53 year old male needing medical assistance.
8:51 a.m. – Tubbs Rd., 50 year old subject has passed out, Lifeguard en route.
9:38 a.m. – Pollard St., 54 year old female has fallen.
12:50 p.m. – Thermos, 53 year old female having chest pains.
2:49 p.m. – Pollard St., female has fallen.
2:54 p.m. – Hwy. 51N., fire alarm.
3:45 p.m. – Chapel Town Rd., assist with grass fire.
Feb. 2
1:04 a.m. – Van Voris St., 70 year old male with low oxygen level.
5:09 a.m. – Haddorn Rd., male subject having seizures.
8:01 a.m. – Vance St., assist Lifeguard with 73 year old female, weak and having trouble sleeping.
10:03 a.m. – Broadway St., 28 year old possibly has Covid, has pain and is shaking.
11:22 a.m. – New China Buffet, Keating Rd., female subject was choking and now having trouble breathing, Lifeguard also en route.
11:47 a.m. – Industrial Dr., Budweiser, female subject 45 years old, driving 18-wheeler and is feeling faint.
2:53 p.m. – Quail Hunt Dr., male subject in and out of consciousness.
4:55 p.m. – Pine Place, hallway smoke detector.
5:50 p.m. – Walmart parking lot, close to the gas station, white 18-wheeler with trailer, elderly female fell out of the truck and is bleeding.
Feb. 3
9:25 a.m. – James St., 72 year old female Covid positive with pneumonia.
11:23 a.m. – Mt. Olivet Rd., female choking, Lifeguard en route.
1:59 p.m. – Pollard St., 74 year old female hasn’t been out of bed in days, cannot sit up.
2:40 p.m. – GE Aviation, Hwy. 6E., general fire alarm.
5:59 p.m. – I-55 southbound at Exit 243, two car motor vehicle crash, Lifeguard also en route.
7:42 p.m.- Old Lake Cv., female in her 70s has fallen in yard, possible broken leg.
Feb. 4
2:37 p.m. – Patton Lane, automatic fire alarm.
5:20 p.m. – Bruce St., 74 year old female has fallen.
5:56 p.m. – Boothe St., motor vehicle crash, unknown injuries.
11:28 p.m. – Claude St., 45 year old male possible heart attack.
Nov. 5
12:04 p.m. – 228 Westmoreland Cr., 88 year old female has fallen.
3:28 p.m. – Patton Lane, automatic fire alarm.
3:38 p.m. – Shamrock Dr., life assist for 80 year old subject.
4:54 – Walmart, automatic fire alarm.
10:58 p.m. – Leonard St., 43 year old female complaining of leg swelling.
11:36 p.m. – Leonard St., lift assist.
Feb. 6
2:03 p.m. – Captain D’s, automatic fire alarm.
2:53 p.m. – Hwy. 6, in front of Wendy’s, vehicle crash, 18 wheeler and a truck.
Feb. 6
9:04 p.m. – Shadow Lane, residential fire alarm.
Feb. 7
10:26 a.m. – Jiffy No. 2, male subject in Silverado, blood sugar may have dropped, was unresponsive for a time, Lifeguard also en route.
3:27 p.m. – Hwy. 6, in front of Taco Bell, vehicle crash with unknown injuries, road is blocked.