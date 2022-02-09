Batesville Fire Dept. Log

The Batesville Fire Dept. responded to the following calls during the past week:

Feb. 1

3:36 a.m. – Power Dr., Holiday Inn, 53 year old male needing medical assistance.

8:51 a.m. – Tubbs Rd., 50 year old subject has passed out, Lifeguard en route.

9:38 a.m. – Pollard St., 54 year old female has fallen.

12:50 p.m. – Thermos, 53 year old female having chest pains.

2:49 p.m. – Pollard St., female has fallen.

2:54 p.m. – Hwy. 51N., fire alarm.

3:45 p.m. – Chapel Town Rd., assist with grass fire.

Feb. 2

1:04 a.m. – Van Voris St., 70 year old male with low oxygen level.

5:09 a.m. – Haddorn Rd., male subject having seizures.

8:01 a.m. – Vance St., assist Lifeguard with 73 year old female, weak and having trouble sleeping.

10:03 a.m. – Broadway St., 28 year old possibly has Covid, has pain and is shaking.

11:22 a.m. – New China Buffet, Keating Rd., female subject was choking and now having trouble breathing, Lifeguard also en route.

11:47 a.m. – Industrial Dr., Budweiser, female subject 45 years old, driving 18-wheeler and is feeling faint.

2:53 p.m. – Quail Hunt Dr., male subject in and out of consciousness.

4:55 p.m. – Pine Place, hallway smoke detector.

5:50 p.m. – Walmart parking lot, close to the gas station, white 18-wheeler with trailer, elderly female fell out of the truck and is bleeding.

Feb. 3

9:25 a.m. – James St., 72 year old female Covid positive with pneumonia.

11:23 a.m. – Mt. Olivet Rd., female choking, Lifeguard en route.

1:59 p.m. – Pollard St., 74 year old female hasn’t been out of bed in days, cannot sit up.

2:40 p.m. – GE Aviation, Hwy. 6E., general fire alarm.

5:59 p.m. – I-55 southbound at Exit 243, two car motor vehicle crash, Lifeguard also en route.

7:42 p.m.- Old Lake Cv., female in her 70s has fallen in yard, possible broken leg.

Feb. 4

2:37 p.m. – Patton Lane, automatic fire alarm.

5:20 p.m. – Bruce St., 74 year old female has fallen.

5:56 p.m. – Boothe St., motor vehicle crash, unknown injuries.

11:28 p.m. – Claude St., 45 year old male possible heart attack.

Nov. 5

12:04 p.m. – 228 Westmoreland Cr., 88 year old female has fallen.

3:28 p.m. – Patton Lane, automatic fire alarm.

3:38 p.m. – Shamrock Dr., life assist for 80 year old subject.

4:54 – Walmart, automatic fire alarm.

10:58 p.m. – Leonard St., 43 year old female complaining of leg swelling.

11:36 p.m. – Leonard St., lift assist.

Feb. 6

2:03 p.m. – Captain D’s, automatic fire alarm.

2:53 p.m. – Hwy. 6, in front of Wendy’s, vehicle crash, 18 wheeler and a truck.

Feb. 6

9:04 p.m. – Shadow Lane, residential fire alarm.

Feb. 7

10:26 a.m. – Jiffy No. 2, male subject in Silverado, blood sugar may have dropped, was unresponsive for a time, Lifeguard also en route.

3:27 p.m. – Hwy. 6, in front of Taco Bell, vehicle crash with unknown injuries, road is blocked.