KEVIN BROOKE MARTIN

Mr. Kevin Brooke Martin, 65, died Sunday, January 23, 2022, at his home in Batesville, MS. There are no services planned at this time.

A graduate from Sheffield High School in Memphis, TN, Mr. Martin would go on to serve in the Army and late work as a Welder.

Mr. Martin is survived by two sons, Jason Martin of Batesville, MS and Matthew Martin of Foley, AL; two sisters, Deborah Flanigan of Batesville, MS and Robyn Yearout of New Concord, KY; one brother, Steve Martin of Batesville, MS; two step-brothers, Charles Daugherty of Horse Shoe Lake, AR and Bruce Daugherty of Goose Creek, SC; three grandchildren and one great-grandchild; as well as a niece and caregiver, Deborah Henry of Batesville, MS.