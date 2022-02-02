Batesville Fire Dept. Log 1/25-1/31

Batesville Fire Dept. Log

Staff Reports

The Batesville Fire Dept. responded to the following calls during the past week:

Jan. 25

6:23 a.m. – Pollard St., 80 year old female with bad nosebleed. Lifeguard also en route.

9:58 a.m. – Hays St., 31 year old female with abdominal pain. Lifeguard also responding.

1:48 p.m. – Lakewood Dr., 70 year old female has fallen in parking lot. EMS en route.

6:51 p.m. – Osbourne St., 51 year old female unresponsive.

Jan. 26

4:39 a.m. – Two vehicles on fire in shop beside Lifeguard building.

8:46 a.m. – Batesville Dr., residential fire alarm.

10:46 a.m. – Shamrock Dr., Apartment Building, 87 year old male with chest pain.

2:11 p.m. – Batesville Dr., automatic fire alarm.

6:16 p.m. – Patton Lane, 40 year old male has taken an unknown quantity of unknown pills.

Jan. 27

1:34 a.m. – Browning St., 24 year old female medical call. EMS also en route.

10:44 a.m. – Johnson St., 63 year old female having pain from fall.

12:47 p.m. – Hays St., 51 year old female, diabetic, vomiting.

2:30 p.m. – Hwy. 6 & 55, two vehicle motor crash, one injury.

4:07 p.m. – Hwy. 35, south of Musgrove Rd., gravel truck overturned with entrapment.

8:06 p.m. – Pollard St., 81 year male with chest pain.

10:38 p.m. – Patton Lane, 67 year old male with difficulty breathing.

Jan. 28

6:12 a.m. – Love’s Truck Stop, male subject inside Subway, has been there two days, was fine yesterday but unable to talk today.

7:13 a.m. – Thermos Inc., fire alarm, Buildings A and C.

9:52 a.m. – Auto accident Hwy. 6W just over the bridge.

11:41 a.m. – Dollar Tree, called advised something is burning in the restroom.

2:00 p.m. – Bates St., residential fire.

2:07 p.m. – Harmon Circle, female is Covid positive, medical call.

5:24 p.m. – Dell Street Storage behind Piggly Wiggly, storage units fully engulfed.

9:01 p.m. – Armstrong St., 53 year old female unable to eat or swallow.

9:34 p.m. – Dora St., male advised his girlfriend bit his finger a week and it is now swollen.

Jan. 29

2:17 a.m. – Jackson St., medical call, 70 year old female.

8:51 a.m. – Hwy. 51 near Tallahatchie River bridge, vehicle rollover, Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance.

9:21 a.m. – Seven Rd., structure fire, county asking for assistance.

1:25 p.m. – Hudson Rd., small grass fire, caller advised fire is spreading and house is nearby.

3:21 p.m. – Garson St., 62 year old male has fallen in the bathroom.

3:43 p.m. – Garson St., 62 year old male that fell in the bathroom needs ambulance.

4:13 p.m. – Dirt Cheap parking lot on Keating Rd., female has fallen and has laceration on face.

4:46 p.m. – Walmart, grocery side, male subject wearing a hospital gown, has fallen from electric wheelchair and hurt knee and hip. Lifeguard also en route.

5:15 p.m. – Shiloh Rd., county needs assistance with brush fire that has gotten into trees.

5:52 p.m. – Backyard Burger, 18 year old female has passed out.

Jan. 30

4:45 a.m. – Covenant Crossing, Home 2 Suites, commercial fire and smoke alarm.

2:53 p.m. – Area of Providence, caller reporting a fire in the woods.

Jan. 31

12:58 a.m. – Baker St., 53 year of female with stomach pain and difficulty breathing.

1:53 p.m. – Hwy. 6, area of Pride Hyundai, two car motor vehicle crash, unknown injuries.

1:53 p.m. – Barnacre Rd., grass fire.

2:48 p.m. – Hwy. 51 in front of Walgreens, unknown injuries.

3:18 p.m. – Pollard St., Apartments, 74 year old female has fallen, has back pain.

7:15 p.m. – Woodland Rd., 73 year old male, possibly having a stroke.