Batesville Dental honored at Life Dental Group conference

Life Dental Group, Oxford-based company, recently held its first annual , bringing together the dentists, hygienists and office managers from the company’s seven practices across Mississippi and Alabama.

Named as the group’s top dentist was Dr. Shelly Osborn of Batesville Dental. Osborn’s practice was also one of Life Dental’s top performing offices. Dr. Mike Huggins, Life Dental’s executive officer and lead dentist, said her work ethic and willingness to meet diverse patient needs.

“She is a workhorse,” Huggins said. “Patients come in and need an implant, they get an implant. They need braces, they get braces. Whatever they need, she gets it for them.”

Osborn, who was Life Dental’s first dentist, has seen it grow immensely during her time with the company. She said the people are their greatest asset.

“The key to Life Dental’s success is the people, 100 percent,” Osborn said. “We have a great group of people that are all very determined and hard-working and that’s very hard to find.”

Other awards went to Melissa Cobb of Premier Dental in Tupelo, who was named the company’s top hygienist, and Columbus Bright Smiles for having the best overall performance for the year out of all Life Dental’s offices.