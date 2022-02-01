J.P. Hudson signup Feb. 12,19

Published 3:00 pm Tuesday, February 1, 2022

By Staff reports

J.P. Hudson Park will have signup days for its summer youth baseball and softball programs on Feb. 12 and 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the auditorium of the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

Leagues for boys and girls ages 4 to 13 will be formed. The park will host its regular league season and tournaments in addition to some state All-Star tournaments, which will be announced later in the season.

Registration fee is $110 for the first child, and $75 for each additional sibling.

