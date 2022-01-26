Vera Frances Buck, 89, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at her home near Batesville.

A private inurnment will be held at the West Tennessee State Veteran’s Cemetery at a later date.

Vera was born on June 19, 1932 to the late Otis Bills and Lillian Glaze Bills in Tennessee. She was a homemaker throughout her lifetime. She was a simple, loving mother and grandmother. Vera was of Christian Faith and attended Highland Heights Baptist Church while growing up in the Memphis area.

The family left behind to cherish her memory includes her daughter, Barbara Black (Jearl) of Batesville; her three sons, Charles Buck of Shelby Township, MI, Gary Buck of White, GA, and Tom Buck of Japan; two sisters, Carolyn Bills Cloyes and Jeannie Bills Bryd; three brothers, Wayne Bills, Ray Bills, and Johnny Bills; 11 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by one daughter, Nancy Morrow; and one brother, James Bills.