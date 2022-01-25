Tigers split at Lewisburg, drop district games at Hernando

Varsity Boys

Lewisburg 67

SP 52

The Tiger boys looked to avenge an earlier season loss to the Patriots at home as they traveled to DeSoto County last Tuesday (Jan. 18) but could not overcome a three point barrage by Lewisburg where the Patriots connected on 10 shots from beyond the three-point arch.

South Panola trailed 32-29 at halftime only to have the Patriots blow the game open, outscoring the Tigers 17-3 in the third quarter.

Keitron Jones and Khristian Cole led South Panola in scoring with 16 points each while Derrick Weston, Jr., added eight followed by Jayden Smith with six. Tyer Lee provided four and Cam Griffin finished with one point.

Varsity Girls

SP 61

Lewisburg 51

Five Lady Tigers reach double figures to help guide their season sweep over the Patriots. Kamiyah Griffin led the way with 14 points and seven rebounds followed by 13 points, six boards and five steals from Alexis Hamiltton.

Senior guard McGheyla Patton dished out six assists to go with four rebounds and 11 points.

Nia Fondren provided 11 points and three rebounds while Janashia McKinney chipped in three points and a team-high ten rebounds.

Varsity Boys

Hernando 54

SP 44

Derrick Weston, Jr. continued his outstanding play as of late as the freshman led South Panola with 15 points. Keitron Jones and Jayden Smith followed with 10 points each as the Tigers fell behind early and never recovered.

Tyer Lee added four points followed by Cam Griffin with three points. Khristian Cole and L.J. Pope finished with two points each.

Varsity Girls

Hernando 68

SP 58

Freshman Shania Fondren recorded a double-double with 15 points,12 rebounds and three steals,but it was to no avail as the Lady Tigers fell to 2-2 in district play and 8-10 overall. Kamiyah Griffin followed with 13 points as Jada Wilson and Eden Jenkins registered eight points each.

McGheyla Patton garnered seven points with Janashia McKinney had seven rebounds to go along with four points. Alexis Hamilton finished with three points.

South Panola was to host Horn Lake Tuesday (Jan. 25) before traveling to Southaven Friday (Jan. 28) to conclude district play.

They will return to their home court next Tuesday (Feb. 1) to take on Grenada at 5 p.m in the final regular season home games.