Powerlifters Win First In Oxford

The South Panola High School Powerlifting Team won first place in the Oxford Invitational meet Saturday, Jan. 22. Lifters who placed in their weight divisions were D’rantaye Green, Terion Hughes, David Hubbard, Khalik Boothe, DaMarion Shaw and Tejavious Cotton all finished first while Landis McKinney, D’mariun Perteet and Tyreeq Sanford took second place. Montrell Chapman came in third place. Zach Broadaway is the Tiger head coach with Matt Prentice assisting. Team members are (from left) Coach Prentice, Shunkietrick Nunley, Terrence Fletcher, Shaw, Martavous Milan, Perteet, Hughes, Sanford, Cotton, Chapman, David Hubbard, Coach Zach Broadaway, and Jaden Dawkins.